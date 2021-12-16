SMITHFIELD – The Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team is returning to Division I this winter after spending the last seven seasons in Division II and capturing the D-II championship this past March.
But before kicking off their D-I schedule, the Chieftains opened their season last Thursday night with a non-league matchup against one of their former Division II-North rivals, Smithfield, and came away with a 48-27 win on the Sentinels’ court.
After an opening bucket by Smithfield sophomore Avery Areson, the Chieftains went on an 18-0 run that was capped by a three-pointer by sophomore Riley McCormick. Ponaganset held a 20-5 lead after a quarter of play and a 34-16 command at halftime.
Both teams were using this non-league game as a benchmark of where they need to go during the regular season.
“I thought we got mentally tired in the second half and we kind of lost interest,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “We’ll address that, but I was happy with the first half effort.”
In the third quarter, the Sentinels started to battle back, but were far too behind to come close to the lead.
“There was good and bad in the whole game, but it just shows us where we are and where we need to go,” Smithfield head coach Nicole Correnti said. “It’s a baseline look at where our team is, what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses, and how to move forward for the season.”
The Chieftains graduated seven seniors from last year’s team that went 11-1 and won their first title in 20 years by downing Classical in triple overtime in the D-II finals. While four players return from that team, they are down two players who are out for the season with injuries.
Three of the returning players led the Chieftains in scoring in last Thursday’s victory, as Julia Castelli scored 12 points, Samantha McFee added 10, and Jaina Yekelchik had eight.
“They’re a great group,” Martinelli said. “We’re still trying to find our way a little bit. Campbell Boyden is our captain and she’s a very good leader, and I have four other seniors that are really good. I think we’ll be alright. We’re just trying to figure stuff out.”
As for playing in D-I, “it’s going to be tough,” he said. “But I think we have a good group of kids. We shoot the ball pretty well, but we didn’t shoot well in the second half. I think we just have to play more.”
The Sentinels return almost everyone from last season, which saw them return to D-II after spending the last 10 years in D-I and post a 6-5 record that included a one-point win at Narragansett in their playoff opener.
“They play with a lot of heart and they’re very athletic,” Correnti said of her team. “We have some things to work on, but I think we’re going to grow. If everything can kind of come together, I think we’ll be fine.”
The Sentinels do not have captains yet, but have five seniors that could potentially step into that role. Those seniors include Megan Nicholson, Danielle Tourgee, Avery Maio, Kim Boisvert, and Julia Correnti.
“I have three new players on the whole team,” said the head coach, whose top scorer in last Thursday’s game was sophomore Krista Kasbarian with eight points. “The rest are all returning. I have seven sophomores, five seniors, and four juniors, and they’ve been together for a while.”
She added that since they all have been playing together for a while, that should be an advantage. Now they just have to get the new players integrated into their system, which focuses on defense.
“Our philosophy has always been a defensive strategy-type team,” added the head coach. “We like to try to run and get in people’s faces and play tough defense. That’s always my motto. From there, your offense will be created from steals and things like that.”
The Sentinels’ goal is to return to the playoffs, and the head coach said it would be nice to qualify for this year’s Open Tournament, which is back after a year’s absence. But the team’s main focus is playing a full 22-game season.
Both teams kicked off their league schedules earlier this week, as the Chieftains were at South Kingstown and the Sentinels hosted Juanita Sanchez. The Sentinels will visit Moses Brown tonight at 6:30 p.m., and the Chieftains’ next game is next Monday night at home against Portsmouth.
