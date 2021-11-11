CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland High School Athletic Hall of Fame's induction dinner for its Class of 2021 will take place on Friday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. at Wright’s Farm restaurant.
Highlighting the class is veteran Cumberland High head boys’ basketball coach Gary Reedy, who will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame along with his Division II championship teams from the 2012-13 and 2016-17 seasons.
Also in the class are former Cumberland High All-State soccer players Stephanie Ribeiro, who is currently playing professional soccer in Mexico, and Lindsay Cunningham, All-State swimmer Steve Polucha and baseball player Steve Dube, three-sport standout (football, wrestling, and baseball) Jarrid Tapley, and brother and sister basketball stars and 1,000-point scorers Kaitlin and Peter Lambert.
Tickets are $35 each, and to purchase tickets, contact Tom Kenwood at 8 Shelter Lane, Cumberland, R.I. 02864, and make checks out to CHS Athletic Hall of Fame. For more information, contact Tom at 401-527-0438.
