NORTH PROVIDENCE – Capturing a ninth straight Northern Division championship and extending the state’s best dual-meet win streak into triple digits are admirable feats, but the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team has bigger and better aspirations in its sights.

The Clippers wrapped up its division schedule in style on a cold and drizzly Tuesday afternoon at the Monastery by handily sweeping Burrillville, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket. Those victories capped a 12-0 season and hiked Cumberland’s truly remarkable win streak to 103.

