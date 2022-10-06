North Smithfield sophomore Mya Silveira, center, is surrounded by Cumberland runners, as Cumberland senior Susanna Henderson, #469, and sophomore Kiley DeFusco, #466, lead their team toward the woods during the start of Tuesday afternoon's Northern Division meet at the Monastery. DeFusco won the race in a time of 19:45 to help the Clippers clinch the Northern Division title and raise their win streak to 103 meets.
Cumberland sophomore Kiley DeFusco begins the final mile in the woods at Tuesday afternoon’s Northern Division meet at the Monastery. The All-State runner captured the girls’ 3.1-mile race in a time of 19:45.
Cumberland High senior Anderson Jacinto took third place in the boys’ 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes flat. The Clippers, who clinched their fifth straight division title, had five runners clock times under 19 minutes.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Capturing a ninth straight Northern Division championship and extending the state’s best dual-meet win streak into triple digits are admirable feats, but the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team has bigger and better aspirations in its sights.
The Clippers wrapped up its division schedule in style on a cold and drizzly Tuesday afternoon at the Monastery by handily sweeping Burrillville, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket. Those victories capped a 12-0 season and hiked Cumberland’s truly remarkable win streak to 103.
Burrillville and N.S. had also entered this meet with 10-0 records, but Cumberland swept the top six places and nine of the top 12 to down both teams by 15-49 scores, as well as shut out the Novans, 15-50.
And while the Northern Division schedule comes to a close, the “second” season begins for the Clippers, which means running in two invitational meets before toeing the starting line for the Class A championship meet on Oct. 29 and the state championship meet the following Saturday.
“We’re heading in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work to do,” noted Cumberland head girls’ coach Marty Crowley. “We have a good four or five weeks of training coming up because that’s where our focus is on – it’s on November 5th.”
Yes, the Clippers have a very good chance to bring home the program’s first state title since 1981, and that was clearly evident last Saturday at the Maine Festival of Champions at Brewer High School’s 3.1-mile course in Belfast, Maine.
Cumberland finished second out of 55 teams from across New England with 100 points, 20 more than the winner, Bonny Eagle High of Standish, Maine, and sophomore sensation Kiley DeFusco led the charge by placing 14th out of 526 runners in a time of 19:28.19.
The Clippers saw their five scorers crack the top 30, as senior Susanna Henderson took 19th place in 19:35.20, senior Grace Carr placed 21st in 19:38.55, freshman Charli McCue finished 22nd in 19:44.00, and sophomore Rose Tuomisto was 29th in 20:11.61.
“From top to bottom, everyone ran really well up there,” added Crowley, who also saw McCue win the meet’s freshman title with her solid effort.
In Tuesday’s meet, DeFusco cruised to victory in a time of 19:45 that was 23 seconds faster than Carr, the runner-up finisher. Henderson placed third in a time of 20:27, and finishing in a small pack were Tuomisto (20:41), McCue (20:42), and sophomore Emily Bourke (20:42). Also taking ninth place in 21:02 was junior Anna Kalafut.
After the girls’ team iced its ninth straight division championship, the boys’ squad went to work clinching its fifth consecutive Northern Division title and boosting its dual-meet win streak to 60.
The Clippers, who rested a few of their top runners, saw Burrillville grab the top two places, but came back to sweep the next seven and cruise to their victories over the Broncos, Northmen, and Novans.
Cumberland’s top finisher was senior Anderson Jacinto, who took third place in 18 minutes flat, and crossing the finish line right behind him with times under 19 minutes were junior Kaiden Moran (18:30), senior Collen Spencer (18:51), freshman Jake Schonhoff (18:51), and junior William O’Shea (18:58).
The boys will return to action on Saturday at the 38th annual Wickham Park Invitational in Manchester, Conn., while the girls will stay in-state for its two invitational meets.
On Saturday morning, the Clippers will bus to Ponaganset High – the home of the class and state meets – to race in the Covered Bridge Classic, and on Thursday, Oct. 20, both the boys’ and girls’ teams will run in the Skee Carter Memorial Invitational at Burrillville Middle School.
That meet means a lot to Crowley, who coached cross country with Carter for 11 years at Burrillville until Carter passed away in 2013. “It’s near and dear to my heart that’s we’re going to go race there,” added Crowley.
