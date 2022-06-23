CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High athletic department recently recognized some of its best student-athletes from the Class of 2022 by presenting them with the school’s most prestigious athletic honors during a recent ceremony.
Henry Dennen, who was an All-State distance runner on the boys’ cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams, and Jenna Hooper, who starred on the girls’ field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse teams, won the Student-Athlete Award, which is presented to a senior who “has shown excellent leadership skills and sportsmanship, is involved in the school community outside of athletics, and exemplifies what it means to show Clipper Pride.”
The Frank Geiselman Most Versatile Student-Athlete Award went to Jack Proctor, who excelled on the boys’ football, basketball, and tennis teams, and Sophia Ziniti, who shined on the field hockey and softball teams and the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op girls’ hockey team. This award is given “based solely on athletic performance,” with the winners “excelling to extraordinary levels in their areas of competition.”
Capturing the Blue Pride Award were Mikel Lacroix and Riley Trudeau, who were also superb three-sport athletes. Lacroix played on the boys’ soccer team and was a sprinter on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams, and Trudeau was on the girls’ soccer, co-op girls’ hockey, and unified basketball teams.
The recipients of the James Hall Memorial Award, which is given to a student-athlete in the cross country and/or track and field program, were distance runners Matt Picchioni and Alexandra Jakubiak. These winners “inspire their teammates and uphold the standards of sportsmanship, dedication, loyalty, cooperation, courage, and enthusiasm for their team throughout the season.”
The winner of the Stanley Leukiewicz Hockey Memorial Award was defenseman Nick Boisvert. The recipient of this award is a player who “inspires his teammates, displays great dedication, cooperation, sportsmanship, enthusiasm, loyalty, and courage, and is considered to be the unsung hero.”
Earning the Richard Gregoire Football Award was wide receiver Jaden Pimental. This honor is presented to a senior who “displays key areas of sportsmanship, loyalty, courage, dedication, cooperation, and enthusiasm on a regular basis while participating on the team.”
