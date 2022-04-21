CUMBERLAND – As an assistant coach, Brandon Hannaway got a front row seat to arguably the most exciting postseason run in the long history of the Cumberland High boys’ tennis team.
Seeded third in the eight-team Division II quarterfinals with a 5-2 record, the Clippers grabbed a 4-2 victory over 6th-seeded Classical before taking a wild ride that their players and coaches will always remember.
“We lost to (2nd-seeded) North Kingstown and (top-seeded) Mount Saint Charles in the regular season, but we came back to beat them 4-3 in the playoffs,” recalled Hannaway. “(Those matches) were fun, but they were stressful to watch.”
The championship match against the previously undefeated Mounties was certainly stressful. Down by a 2-0 score, the Clippers came back to win their first D-II title since 2010 by capping their victory, which took two hours and 33 minutes to complete, with an exciting 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win at first doubles.
“We had a lot of come-from-behind victories, especially the one in (number) one doubles,” noted Hannaway. “Taking it to a tiebreaker in the third set? It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Some of the names from that team have changed, as six seniors graduated and head coach Justin Kuncz stepped down during the offseason. But Hannaway, who is also the school’s head girls’ tennis coach, has taken over the program, and he’s been very happy with the 21-man roster he’s worked with for the past month.
And he’s also been pleased with the results. The Clippers are 4-1 in a tightly contested division, which entering Tuesday’s action, saw four teams (Smithfield, Mount, Prout, and Ponaganset) with a zero still in the loss column, and Tiverton, which notched a 6-1 win over Cumberland in their season opener on April 5, and Cranston West also sporting 4-1 records.
“Speaking with other coaches, a lot of coaches are picking Mount Saint Charles to be at the top this year,” added Hannaway, whose squad will visit the Mounties next Monday at 4 p.m. “This year, we’re just looking at one match at a time, but we clearly have high expectations for this season and making it into the playoffs.”
The Clippers’ first singles player for the past three seasons, Luke Cunningham, is back with the squad, but as an assistant coach, as he was one of four seniors who starred in last season’s title match with the Mounties.
Last season’s second singles player, senior student body president Jack Proctor, is now atop the lineup. Last year’s second doubles team of seniors Hunter Pinske and Ryan Caetano is playing second and third singles, and senior Troy Marsh, who was also one of the heroes in last June’s title match, is back at fourth singles.
Two more doubles players from last season, juniors Colin Railey and Dylan Cardoso, are also back and joined by some newcomers to the lineup that have impressed Hannaway, especially junior Yassin Taghzout, who made the jump from last year’s junior varsity squad to this spring’s first doubles team.
“We have some kids who haven’t started before step up, and Yassin’s one of them,” said Hannaway. “He played in the offseason and he’s done a great job this year.”
The Clippers enjoyed some gorgeous weather last week in picking up their third and fourth victories of the young season. Last Wednesday, April 13, they cruised to a 7-0 victory over Classical, and the following afternoon, they hit the road to hand Cranston West its first loss of the year, 5-2.
In the win over Classical, the defending champions received 6-0, 6-1 victories from their second doubles team of sophomore Nate Otrando and Cardoso and third doubles team of junior Shea Leary and freshman Josh Murray.
Caetano (6-1, 6-1) and Pinske (6-1, 6-3) also won their matches with ease, while Railey and Taghzout fought their way to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win. Marsh notched a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win, and Proctor wrapped up the Clippers’ second shutout of the season by netting a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 victory.
The victory over Cranston West saw the Clippers sweep the doubles matches for the fourth straight match, as the teams of Cardoso-Otrando and Leary-Murray seized their matches in straight sets and Railey and Taghzout teamed up to take a three-setter. Caetano raised his singles record to 4-1 by taking his match in straight sets, and Marsh also picked up a quick victory.
