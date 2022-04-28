WOONSOCKET – The Cumberland High boys’ lacrosse team faced Mount Saint Charles Academy last Friday afternoon in a battle between the Division II’s undefeated teams and what could be a preview of the championship game on June 4.
And while the game was a competitive one for most of the afternoon, but the Mounties broke open a close game by scoring seven of the eight goals in the third quarter and held on for a 15-11 win.
The Mounties, who captured the Division IV championship in dominant fashion last spring, improved to 5-0, while the Clippers, who opened their Division II schedule with an 8-6 win over Westerly, 14-7 victory over Chariho, and 10-7 decision over Coventry, slipped to 3-1.
While the Mounties moved up, the Clippers moved down from D-I after losing all 10 of their games last season. Cumberland head coach Pete Kelleher said the Clippers’ numbers were very low, but this season, the Clippers have 26 players on their roster.
“So far, it’s good,” he said. “It’s definitely skill appropriate. This team was very affected with not playing (in 2020), and this year, we have one or two very skilled players and players that just haven’t played in a while. To play at a high level is hard. Some of the stuff is like riding a bike, and some of the stuff, you have to get out there and do it.”
Last Friday, it looked like the Mounties were going to run away with the game after they scored twice in the first two minutes of the game, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 3-3, as seniors Jason Samek, Brock Meomartino, and Ethan Carpenter provided the goals.
The Mounties then dominated the second quarter and took a 6-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, and in the second half, Meomartino did everything he could to keep his team in the game, as he scored a goal in the third quarter and three more in the fourth.
“Brock’s one of our captains and a Division II commit to Lourdes University,” Kelleher said. “His grind, work ethic, and ability is inspiring. He’s fun.”
“The one thing that is cool about this team is they’re very coachable,” the head coach added. “They’re all good kids and they make mid-game adjustments better than any team I’ve coached. I’ve been around the game for a very, very long time, so when we make our adjustments, they go out there and do it, which is what they did today.”
Senior Jason Samek, who added two more goals in the fourth quarter, and Meomartino are the Clippers’ upperclassmen captains, “and Jason is a University of Northern Vermont commit and in the National Guard,” the head coach said. “He’s a great kid. We also have (sophomore) Ryan Stevenson and a couple of defensive captains who are young.”
Sophomore Colby Enos started in net for the Clippers and saw a lot of shots, as Kelleher said a lot of his defensive players are just returning from injuries and still finding their way.
“I’ve gotten to know Colby a little bit over the last couple of months – he’s got almost a sniper focus,” Kelleher said. “His level of concentration is almost frightening. Colby was facing some serious shooting today and he did well.”
The Clippers, who were back in action on Tuesday with a game at home against the Prout/EWG co-op team, will also host Westerly on Friday at 6 p.m. at Tucker Field. Their rematch with the Mounties isn’t until Tuesday, May 17.
“We expect to finish in the top two in the division and compete for a championship,” Kelleher added. “We’re teaching them systems, and we’re teaching them to be better men. We’re just looking to have a little fun, and thankfully, we’re not locked up inside with COVID.”
