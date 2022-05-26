COVENTRY – Grace Carr’s outstanding junior year with the Cumberland High girls’ track and field program continued last Saturday with a record-breaking afternoon at the Class A outdoor championship meet at Coventry High.
Carr easily captured the 1,500 in a school-record time of 4:44 that dusted the runner-up finisher by 12.75 seconds, and she anchored the 4x400 relay team of seniors Eden Gutierrez and Katie Blais and sophomore Olivia Costa to a second-place finish of 4:11.44 that broke another school record.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they only produced five more points in the meet and ended up in ninth place out of 14 teams in the standings. Placing fifth was senior Alia Nigri in the triple jump (32-2 1/2) and the 4x100 relay squad of junior Brianna Landry, sophomore Grace Bleyer, Nigri, and Gutierrez (52.37 seconds), and senior Ally Jakubiak also finished sixth in the 800 (2:29.41).
In the boys’ meet, the top Cumberland athlete was La Salle Academy senior Adam Thibodeau, who not only won the 3,000 in a time of 8:55.76, but also anchored the Rams’ 4x800 relay team to another victory.
The highlight of the meet for the Clippers, who placed fifth out of 13 schools, came from senior pole vaulter Alex DeStefano, who won his event with a leap of 12-6 that topped the runner-up finisher by 18 inches.
In the 4x800 relay, the Clippers’ team of seniors Henry Dennen and Dan Grzybacz, junior Sam Kucal, and sophomore Owen Dennen took fourth place in a time of 8:36.76, and in the 1,500, Cumberland took the fourth and fifth places behind senior Matt Picchioni (4:08.42) and junior Cole McCue (4:10.09).
The Clippers also received fifth places from senior Mikel Lacroix in the 200 (23 seconds), sophomore Jeremiah Rocha in the 800 (2:01.04), and the 4x100 relay team of senior Jebs Gilson and Cam Pedro, freshman Evan Spencer, and Lacroix (44.49 seconds).
Finishing sixth were senior John Walker in the 400 (53.45 seconds), juniors Ian Trigo in the 110-meter hurdles (16.83 seconds), Joe Chesney in the discus (125-6), and Michael McVeigh in the javelin (126-10), and the 4x400 relay team of McCue, Picchioni, Rocha, and Kucal (3:46.36).
In the Class B meet at West Warwick, Lincoln High’s talented junior throwers, Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy, and senior standout Ryan McPeak took center stage.
In the boys’ meet, McPeak scored 23 points by taking second place in the shot put (46-10) and javelin (147-3), fourth in the discus (133-11), and sixth in the hammer (164-foot PR). Toro added 22 points by winning the hammer with a throw of 201-6, which was 26 inches off his PR that’s ranked 10th in the nation, and taking third in the discus (145-2) and javelin (144-4).
Leahy, meanwhile, also captured the hammer (144-4) and finished fifth in the discus (94-1), and her teammate, senior Emma Brunelle, also placed third in the discus (98-3).
Lincoln also received an excellent performance in the boys’ meet from senior Aiden Fletcher, who took fourth in the 200 (23.43 seconds) and helped the 4x100 relay team of senior Arman Sharma, junior Oliver Fillion, and sophomore Kameron Clemetson finish fifth (46.54 seconds).
Junior Aidan Moreau also finished fourth in the boys’ hammer (169-10 PR), and the boys’ 4x800 relay team of senior Pranjal Mathur, junior Patrick Riordan, sophomore Samuel Rodrigues, and freshman Logan Halliwell placed fifth (8:49.39).
Finishing sixth were Fillion in the boys’ 400 (52.92 seconds) and the girls’ 4x800 relay squad of senior Carson Cole, sophomores Sequoia Drolet and Alexis Hurley, and freshman Elizabeth Alger (11:25.64).
In the girls’ Class C championship meet at Exeter/West Greenwich, Cumberland resident and Blackstone Valley Prep senior Lucy Noris turned in a superb meet, as she took second place in the 800 (2:25.59) and third in the 1,500 (5:01.82).
The state championship meet is slated for Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium, but on Saturday at 10 a.m., the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational and girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational will highlight the weekend.
