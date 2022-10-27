Cumberland High junior Grace Iannuzzi, #5, spikes the ball past the reach of a North Smithfield middle blocker during the third set of last Thursday night’s Division II matchup in the Northmen’s gym. The Clippers defeated the Northmen, 3-0, to snap a three-match losing streak and improve to 10-3.
Cumberland junior libero Brennah Abilheira-Cargill not only did very well from the service line during last Thursday night's victory over North Smithfield, but she also shined in the back row with a match-high 23 digs.
Cumberland senior Lily Iwuc, #16, gets ready to blast one of her six kills past the block of North Smithfield senior Carly Samek, #13, during last Thursday night’s match, which the Clippers won by scores of 25-19, 25-15, and 25-11.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Cumberland High girls’ volleyball team’s quest for its program’s first undefeated season got derailed two Thursdays ago, when in the Clippers’ battle of unbeatens with Chariho, they suffered a lopsided 3-0 loss.
And surprisingly, they weren’t able to bounce back from that night. In their next match, they absorbed another 3-0 defeat to Barrington, which had been battling to climb over the .500 mark, and last Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Newport, they were upset in four sets by four-win Rogers.
But the Clippers didn’t have time to dwell on their loss to the Vikings. Less than 24 hours later, they were back on their bus, heading to nearby North Smithfield High to face the Northmen on their Senior Night.
Down, but not out, the Clippers rolled up their sleeves and returned to their winning ways by producing a 3-0 victory that took 70 minutes to complete. Thanks to a balanced attack at the net that was sparked by senior Lily Iwuc and juniors Hailey Kuncz and Grace Iannuzzi, as well as 23 digs from junior Brennah Abilheira-Cargill, Cumberland topped its host by scores of 25-19, 25-15, and 25-11.
“We were trying to find that rhythm again,” Cumberland head coach David DeJesus said after last week’s win. “We came back and played very well tonight, and I think we’re in a good spot right now.”
Entering Tuesday night’s D-II action, the Clippers were indeed in a good spot, as they were tied for third place in the standings with Middletown with their 10-3 records. Chariho, which was 14-0 and had lost just five sets all season, is the obvious team to beat, and sitting in second place was East Providence, which was 12-2.
The Clippers’ 9-0 start was highlighted by two impressive victories over E.P. and Middletown. On Sept. 19, they captured a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Townies that saw them grab the momentum by claiming a thrilling third set, 31-29, and 10 nights later at home against the Islanders, they won their only five-set match to date.
Then came the loss to Chariho, as well the ones to Barrington and Rogers that raised eyebrows throughout the division, but in DeJesus’s view, “Rogers is a solid team with a lot of good players, and I don’t think their record was as indicative of how good they are. And the same goes for Barrington, because they also have a very solid team.”
In last Thursday’s contest with the two-win Northmen, the Clippers had to sweat out their six-point victory in the first set, but took control of the match over the next two. Junior setter Kaylee Bradley also dished out 20 assists, Iwuc and Kuncz belted six kills each, and sophomore Sophia Pires delivered five aces.
But the player of the match was Abilheira-Cargill, “and she’s been outstanding,” said DeJesus. “I think Brennah is one of the top liberos in the state, and she’s been recognized by a lot of people as one of the best.”
As for the Clippers’ top players at the net, “Hailey is our right side hitter and she’s really been killing it,” added the head coach, “and both our middles, Lily and Grace, have been very solid with their blocks and we get a lot of points off them.”
There was no rest for the weary last week, because last Friday night, the Clippers took another road trip, this time for a non-league match in East Greenwich against the Avengers, who entered this week with an 8-6 record and a share of the top spot in the Division I-B standings with Coventry.
DeJesus was looking forward to the match, not only because he coaches a lot of the E.G. players during the offseason on a club team in South County, but because he knew that a tough battle against one of the state’s top teams will help prepare his players for the postseason.
And the “second season” will begin next week after the Clippers wrap up their regular season with their matches against St. Raphael Academy on Tuesday and at Johnston tonight at 6 p.m.
The Clippers have never captured a championship, and they reached the D-II title match only once in their history in 2011, “but we’ll be ready” for the playoffs,” remarked DeJesus. “I think our girls are kind of realizing that nothing’s going to be handed to us. We have to work hard, and they’re putting in that work right now.”
