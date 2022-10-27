NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Cumberland High girls’ volleyball team’s quest for its program’s first undefeated season got derailed two Thursdays ago, when in the Clippers’ battle of unbeatens with Chariho, they suffered a lopsided 3-0 loss.

And surprisingly, they weren’t able to bounce back from that night. In their next match, they absorbed another 3-0 defeat to Barrington, which had been battling to climb over the .500 mark, and last Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Newport, they were upset in four sets by four-win Rogers.

