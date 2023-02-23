BRISTOL – The top high school swimmers from Cumberland and Lincoln will dive into the state championship meet on Saturday, March 4, at Brown University, and last weekend, almost all of them experienced the thrill of swimming for a title on a college campus at the RIIL divisional meets.
The Clippers and Lions were in action at the Division I meet at Roger Williams University, with the boys swimming last Saturday and the girls competing the next morning, and quite a few swimmers bused out of Bristol with medals and personal-best times.
In the boys’ meet, which saw Cumberland finish third out of eight teams and Lincoln take fifth place, two freshmen, Cumberland’s Jarrett Zito and Lincoln’s Holden Brown, enjoyed excellent performances.
Brown placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1:58.27 and third in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:56.99, and Zito took runner-up honors in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.97 seconds and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.66.
In the relay events, Lincoln notched the best finish by placing second in the 200-yard freestyle event, as the team of seniors Ryan Allen, Luke Abrahamson, and Kacper Paprocki and Brown posted a time of 1:37.14.
Finishing third were the Clippers’ 200-yard freestyle relay squad of seniors William Brennan and Anderson Jacinto, freshman Jaiden Pontbriand, and Zito in a time of 1:38.24 and the Lions’ 200-yard medley relay team of senior Robert Rouleau, junior Jack Lawson, sophomore Zach Proulx. and Allen in 1:46.47.
Brennan also placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.28) and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (51.43 seconds), and taking fourth were Cumberland senior Stephen Zerva in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.28), Abrahamson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.36), and Jacinto in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.81).
The highlight of the girls’ meet came from the Lions’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of seniors Andrea Alonzo, Sophia Alonzo, and Olivia Nault and sophomore Emma Richards, which won its event in a time of 1:45.79 and edged the Prout School’s runner-up team by 0.05 of a second.
Nault also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.87 seconds and third in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.47, and Richard placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.53 and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.40. Also taking fourth places was Sophia Alonzo in the 50-yard freestyle (26.50 seconds).
Cumberland’s top swimmer was freshman Kaitlyn Samek, who placed fourth in the 200-yard (2:07.95) and 500-yard (5:40.14) freestyle events. Junior Payton Walmsley also finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.95).
In the Division IV meet that was held on Friday night, the senior-less Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ team fell one point shy of winning the program’s first championship. The Pride amassed a team-record 321 points, but the Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy co-op team took the title with 322.
Junior Nick Iannetta, sophomore Dariel Delzas, and freshman Jackson Chiappetta each captured multiple events to lead the Pride, and they also joined junior Ethan Comire on the winning 200-yard medley relay team that clocked a 1:59.75 time and 200-yard freestyle relay team that won in 1:48.20.
Iannetta seized the 100-yard butterfly (57.81 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (5:40.25), and Delzas claimed the 100-yard (56.35 seconds) and 200-yard (2:08.20) freestyles. Chiappetta’s victories came in the 100-yard backstroke (54.44 seconds) and the 200-yard I.M. (2:04.84).
The girls’ meet saw BVP take third place in the team standings and senior Katie Chiappetta, who won the state title last winter in the 200-yard freestyle, take the 100-yard butterfly (59.72 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (58.94). She also joined sophomores Giselle Flores, Zoe Costa, and Kacie Rua on the 200-yard medley relay team that placed second in 2:12.16.
Adding second places were junior Jazmine Hernandez in the 500-yard freestyle (7:18.62) and Costa in the 50-yard freestyle (28.31 seconds).
