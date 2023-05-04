NORTH SMITHFIELD – The weather was in the low 50s, the sky was overcast, and rain was threatening to fall upon North Smithfield last Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop nearly 100 runners and walkers from stepping onto Providence Pike, near the entrance to North Smithfield High’s athletic complex, for the start of the 7th annual Northmen 5K.

This spring’s 3.1-mile race was headed by senior Cole Vowels, who is a member of the school’s football, basketball, lacrosse, and outdoor track and field teams. Vowels served as the race director for his senior project, and he decided to use the proceeds from the event to support the North Smithfield Athletic Association, which supports the town’s athletic programs.

