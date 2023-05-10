PROVIDENCE – Jim Isabella loves competition. And the veteran North Providence High golf coach has seen plenty of it not just during his Cougars’ West Division matches, but also in the practices leading up to them.
The Cougars, who have eight varsity players, have fielded three different lineups this spring, and there’s a reason why there have been shakeups in the lineup.
On the eve of his team’s last three matches, Isabella matched his bottom two scorers from the Cougars’ previous match with the other two players who didn’t crack his six-man starting lineup. They played a nine-hole match for the final two spots in the lineup, and those top two scorers joined the top four from the previous match in NP’s new lineup.
“They have a group chat for the top six kids,” said Isabella, “and if you don’t make it, you get kicked out and the kids that are playing in the next match gets put in it. And when you get kicked out, that’s a big thing.”
And here’s two more big things: NP rolled into this week with a 4-2 record that’s its best start since 2016. And after failing to produce a four-player, nine-hole score under 190 last year, the team has shot under 185 in its three matches this spring.
The best performance came last Wednesday in their match at Triggs Memorial Golf Course against always-tough Moses Brown and second-year Achievement First. Thanks to senior Matt Previte’s round of 42 and sophomore Brady Pongvongkeo’s 44, the Cougars ended up with a score of 182 that saw them top A.F., 182-218, but fall to the Quakers, 150-182.
The Cougars, who won five matches last season for the first time in six years, return most of their roster and welcome back Previte, who did not play last year, but wasn’t far away from the sport, as he worked part-time at Louisquisset Golf Club.
Among the returnees are sophomore Ryan Gervais, who fired a 45 last week and is coming off an injury that he sustained during last high school hockey season, and junior David Evans, who is back for his third season and “has made the biggest strides this year,” added Isabella.
Pongvongkeo, meanwhile, has been the top newcomer, “and I have no idea why he didn’t play last year, but he has a really nice swing,” added Isabella, who noted that Pongvongkeo has improved on his score in each match since NP’s season opener.
Also back for his third season with the Cougars is junior Thomas Niosi, “who made a bigger commitment to playing” this spring, noted Isabella, and the rest of the varsity includes junior newcomers Jack Wayland and Ben Borkman and sophomore returnee Luca Scatto.
Niosi and Wayland have played in two of NP’s three matches, and Borkman, who is also the quarterback of the Cougars’ football team, and Scatto have each seen action in one.
“Ben started off the season shooting in the high 60s, but he’s gotten it down to the low 50s, so he’s really improved,” said Isabella. “And Jack’s one of the top students in the junior class, and he’s also done a good job.”
Rounding out the Cougars’ roster are junior Sam Dempsey, who is also a member of the school’s wrestling and cross country teams, and freshman Armani Hoopis.
“(This team) is a great group of kids who really, really get along with each other,” said Isabella.
While the Cougars have made it a habit of placing anywhere from third through fifth in the division and playing in a three-team playoff for the West Division’s third and final playoff spot, they will need to finish either first or second this season in order to qualify for the state championship match.
Only the top 10 teams, not the top 15, in the state will advance to the marquee match, and that means the five division winners and the teams with the next best five records. Defending state champion La Salle Academy and Moses Brown, which have traditionally claimed the division’s top two spots, are heavily favored to finish 1-2 again.
That being said, the Cougars’ top goals are to finish the spring with their first winning record since 2016, as well as shoot under 180 in a match, and they’ve been within striking distance of that number.
“We shot a 184 in miserable weather earlier this season, and we also shot a 183, so I think that they will do that this year,” Isabella said of his players. “They will have a day where they will all put it together.”
The Cougars, who were scheduled to play La Salle and Scituate on Tuesday afternoon at Glocester Country Club, will be back in action on Friday at 1:30 p.m., as they will host Johnston and Moses Brown at Triggs.
