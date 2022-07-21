PROVIDENCE – North Providence's Nick Conte and Cumberland's Addison Kopack are among the players on the South Division team that will take the field in Sunday's New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at The Shark Tank.

The game, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., will be streamed live on the NECBL Network.

