PROVIDENCE – North Providence's Nick Conte and Cumberland's Addison Kopack are among the players on the South Division team that will take the field in Sunday's New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at The Shark Tank.
The game, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., will be streamed live on the NECBL Network.
Conte, who graduated from North Providence High in 2020, wrapped up his sophomore season as a reliever for Duke University and is in the Ocean State Waves' bullpen. In 12 appearances (19 1/3 innings), he has struck out 33 batters, owns a save, and sports an ERA of 3.72.
Kopack is a utility player who is coming off a redshirt sophomore season with the University of Rhode Island baseball team that saw him earn Atlantic 10 Conference and New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association’s All-New England First Team honors.
A member of the Mystic Schooners, Kopack has 24 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, and 13 runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.