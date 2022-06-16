LINCOLN – Soccer and tennis standout Thomas Corcoran and four-time All-State selection and two-time state swimming champion Sadie Brown were the recipients of Lincoln High’s two biggest athletic honors at the school’s Senior Athletic Awards Banquet and Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month at Kirkbrae Country Club.
Corcoran, who last fall, scored a state-high 26 goals on the soccer pitch, won the Charles Hien Outstanding Male Athlete Award, while Brown, who also shined for the Lions’ field hockey team and will continue her swimming career later this year at D-I Butler University, received the Katherine Tiberii Outstanding Female Athlete Award.
Amy Stevens, Lucy Kratman, Regan Derenthal, and Carson Cole were also the recipients of the Marissa A. Lorea Scholarship. Katie Jahnz and Ben Martins earned the Peter L. Moreau Scholarship; Alexia Noel won the Richard Elderkin Memorial Scholarship, and Madison Picard and Tyler Lutz received the Richard E. White Scholarship.
Giuseppe Lisi and Mia Bauzyk also won Lincoln Athletic Council Scholarships, and Jacob Murray and Cole were the recipients of the Michael J. Monteleone Sportsmanship Award.
Also honored were the 17 student-athletes who earned at least seven letters during their high school careers: Emma Brunelle, Lynsey Fleming, Aiden Fletcher, Nichole Goho, Catherine Hien, Jace Kenney, Aliana Marino, Paige Moreau, Damian Terrizzi, Thomas Zhao, Brown, Cole, Corcoran, Jahnz, Lisi, Martins, and Noel.
Not only did the school pay tribute to its senior student-athletes, but it also honored its Coach of the Year, head wrestling coach Mike Tuorto. Under Tuorto’s tutelage, Lincoln, which did not wrestling during the spring 2020-21 season, came back to post a 9-2 dual-meet mark against its Division II opponents and capture the team championship at the RIIL Division II & III Sectionals.
The school also inducted its 16th class into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees were Jim King (boys’ hockey, Class of 1998), Tyler Sliney (boys’ basketball, Class of ’99), Mike Lefort (baseball, Class of 2001), Jillian DeSimone (girls’ soccer and lacrosse, Class of ’12), and the state champion 1968 boys’ cross country team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.