NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two months after capturing the George Donnelly Sunset League championship for the fourth time in the last decade at Newport’s Cardines Field, the North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team took home several of the league’s top individual honors.

Four players were named to the All-GDSL Team, including North Providence’s Joey Coro and Pawtucket’s Izaiah Rivera, who were named the league’s top second baseman and shortstop, and Rivera was also named the league’s Gold Glove infielder.

