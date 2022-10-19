NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two months after capturing the George Donnelly Sunset League championship for the fourth time in the last decade at Newport’s Cardines Field, the North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team took home several of the league’s top individual honors.
Four players were named to the All-GDSL Team, including North Providence’s Joey Coro and Pawtucket’s Izaiah Rivera, who were named the league’s top second baseman and shortstop, and Rivera was also named the league’s Gold Glove infielder.
Johnston’s David Iannuccilli was also named the GDSL’s Gold Glove catcher, and also winning awards were league batting champion Sean Helfrich (Playoffs MVP and All-Star outfielder), Justin Wardwell (Gold Glove outfielder), and Jake Usenia (All-Star pitcher).
Another player from northern Rhode Island who received one of the league’s top honors was recent Cumberland High graduate Cam Harthan, who was named the League’s Rookie of the Year.
Harthan, who graduated from high school this past spring after earning First-Team All-State honors as an outfielder for the Clippers’ baseball team, batted .553 in 11 games for Westcott. He collected a league-high 26 hits in only 47 at-bats, four doubles, four home runs, four stolen bases, and 16 runs batted in. He was second in the league in homers and fifth in RBIs.
Harthan will continue his baseball career next spring at Marshall University.
