MIDDLETOWN – The North Providence High boys’ soccer team clinched the second seed in the Division III playoffs last Thursday night by netting its third straight win, a hard-fought 3-2 victory on the road over Middletown in their regular-season finale at the Gaudet Middle School complex.

The Cougars, who will take an 11-3-2 mark into their fourth straight trip to the postseason, saw senior Sebastian Velez net a hat trick and junior Danny Giraldo and freshmen John Gartsu and Luca Cardarelli set up the goals. Senior goalkeeper Alex Carvalho also stopped 10 shots.

