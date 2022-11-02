MIDDLETOWN – The North Providence High boys’ soccer team clinched the second seed in the Division III playoffs last Thursday night by netting its third straight win, a hard-fought 3-2 victory on the road over Middletown in their regular-season finale at the Gaudet Middle School complex.
The Cougars, who will take an 11-3-2 mark into their fourth straight trip to the postseason, saw senior Sebastian Velez net a hat trick and junior Danny Giraldo and freshmen John Gartsu and Luca Cardarelli set up the goals. Senior goalkeeper Alex Carvalho also stopped 10 shots.
Twenty-four hours earlier, North Providence picked up a huge 2-1 win at home over Mount Saint Charles that knocked the Mounties into third place in the standings. Senior Jason Reed netted his 11th goal of the season for the Cougars, and Velez, who leads the team with 18, added the other goal. Carvalho also ended the night with nine saves.
St. Raphael Academy, which suffered a 2-1 loss to Mount last Thursday that snapped its 10-game win streak, clinched the regular-season championship with a 13-2-1 record.
Mount ended up with an 11-4-1 record, and Ponaganset and Middletown finished in a tie for fourth place with 9-6-1 records.
North Providence will kick off the playoffs on Thursday at 6 p.m. by hosting Exeter/West Greenwich, which is 6-9-1 and ended the season in seventh place.
NP had posted a 7-1 win over the Scarlet Knights in their first regular-season meeting on Oct. 5, but in their rematch two weeks later, the Cougars, who were minus a few starters that were sidelined with injuries, batted EWG to a 2-2 draw.
