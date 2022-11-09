PROVIDENCE – After a rough start to its season, the North Providence High football team has turned the corner, and last Saturday afternoon, the Cougars were able to end their Division IV schedule with a .500 record by rolling to their third straight win, a 28-8 victory over Hope on the Blue Wave’s campus.

The Cougars improved to 4-4 with the victory, and they will try to extend their win streak on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Tiverton in a non-league game at Serio Field. NP had rolled to a 35-0 triumph over the Tigers two weekends ago.

