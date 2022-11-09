PROVIDENCE – After a rough start to its season, the North Providence High football team has turned the corner, and last Saturday afternoon, the Cougars were able to end their Division IV schedule with a .500 record by rolling to their third straight win, a 28-8 victory over Hope on the Blue Wave’s campus.
The Cougars improved to 4-4 with the victory, and they will try to extend their win streak on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Tiverton in a non-league game at Serio Field. NP had rolled to a 35-0 triumph over the Tigers two weekends ago.
in the victory over the winless Blue Wave, sophomore Mike Allard led the way offensively by running for 166 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries, as the Cougars’ starters only played 2 1/2 quarters before giving way to NP’s second string and junior varsity players.
Junior quarterback Ben Borkman also completed seven of his 11 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown to senior Wahabu Kamara, who caught six passes for 108 yards.
Sophomore fullback/linebacker Juan Baez scored the Cougars’ other touchdown, and defensively, he had the best game of his young high school career by collecting nine tackles and two quarterback sacks.
The Cougars’ starting defense, which has not allowed any points in its last nine quarters on the field – Hope scored its touchdown in the fourth quarter – also saw Kamara end the day with two interceptions and freshman Jayden Allard also pick off a pass.
Providing a highlight on special teams was junior lineman Henri Masengelo, who blocked a punt.
