NORTH PROVIDENCE – Virtual tri-meets in front of empty bleachers, limited access to the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center, and no Division II or state championship meets – the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams saw it all last winter during an abbreviated campaign that was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Phase 3 guidelines.
As for this season?
“(Swimmers) will still have to wear their masks when they are on the deck and in the bleachers and not in the pool,” NP head coach Crystal Bozigian said, “But other than that, practices are back to pretty much normal and we are doing a normal dual-meet season.”
Well, almost normal. Yes, the Cougars will dive into their D-II schedule on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. by hosting the Lincoln School in a girls-only meet at the Pool & Fitness Center, and yes, fans will be allowed to attend it, but no, they won’t be watching the action from the bleachers.
“The Pool & Fitness Center are going to allow spectators up in the gallery area, not in the bleachers,” said Bozigian.
Nevertheless, Bozigian and longtime assistant coach Steve Muccino are thrilled to be back in the water and facing live competition again, instead of swimming in virtual meets and having to wait several days to know if they won, lost, or tied their opponents.
“I’m really excited that we’re having a normal dual-meet season,” Bozigian added. “We’ll finally see what true competition looks like and we’re really looking forward to that.
Despite swimming by themselves, with no swimmers in the lanes next to them, both squads enjoyed excellent seasons in their return to the second-tiered Stoyko Division after a two-year stay in the RIIL’s bottom divisions.
The boys’ team not only won the Stoyko Division’s dual-meet title with a 7-0 record, but they also seized the D-II championship, which was decided dual-meet style and not in a large multi-team championship meet at Roger Williams University. The Cougars defeated 2nd-place Westerly, 54-40, in the finals at the Pods Aquatics Center in East Providence.
“We graduated eight seniors from that team,” said Bozigian. “That’s going to be a huge loss, but again, we have some good strength in our juniors, with Nick Camacho, Nicandro Pistachio, and Taj Wehbe, and sophomore Jayden Ortiz.”
“We have our two seniors, Oscar Camacho, who’s goign to be great for us, and Matt Bourke, who will fill in wherever he’s needed,” added the head coach, “but I think it’s going to be our junior and sophomore classes that are going to carry the boys’ team this year.”
As for the girls’ team, NP followed up its Division III championship from two years ago by posting a 5-3 dual-meet record and reaching the semifinals of the D-II tournament, where the Cougars lost to the eventual champion, Classical.
But four of the top swimmers from the past couple of seasons, whose names are prominently displayed on the program’s record board at the Pool & Fitness Center, are back in senior co-captains Andrea Cortes and Cassie Russo and juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz.
“We’ll have Andrea and Cassie still leading the charge for their senior year, Autumn and Christine will help us from that junior class,” added Bozigian. “I have some swimmers who took last year off from COVID who are back, and I grabbed a few freshmen who swam for the Barracudas (youth swim program).”
Among the freshmen who have impressed the coaching staff during the team’s preseason workouts are Sienna McDonald and Sasha Perreault, “and I don’t know where I’m going to put (the freshmen) or what they’re capable of, but they looked good in practice, so I’m excited for them as well.”
While it’s still up in the air if the RIIL will bring back its one-day divisional meets to Roger Williams and conduct a state championship meet at Brown University, Bogizian and her team are simply focusing on their dual-meet schedule, which will take a break after Wednesday’s opener and see both teams in action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when they Cougars visit Moses Brown in a 5:15 p.m. meet at Rhode Island College.
After that meet, both teams will only have five more dual meets on their calendars, facing (in order) Westerly, Portsmouth, Classical, Cranston East, and East Greenwich.
