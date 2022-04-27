NORTH PROVIDENCE – Councilman Amoriggi kicked off the North Providence Little League’s Major Division season in style last week at Romano Field by posting a 13-9 victory over Mayor Lombardi last Wednesday night and a 12-2 win over Barone Orthodontics.
In the win over Mayor Lombardi, Kris Pacific did it all for Councilman Amoriggi, as he picked up the win on the mound by striking out 11 batters in four innings of work and also reached base five times with two hits and three walks. Jacob Sousa also had a big game at the plate with four hits and four runs scored.
The win over Barone saw three players collect multiple hits for the winners: Sophia Graham, who also drove in three runs; Tyler Linehan, who scored twice and added two RBIs; and Giovanni Varan, who crossed the plate three times. Zach LaCava was the winning pitcher.
Also winning games last week was D. Palmieri’s Bakery, which rode the pitching of Eric Ethier to a 5-3 triumph over Barone; Mayor Lombardi, which posted a 3-1 victory over D. Palmieri’s; and Senator Ciccone, which blanked Mayor Lombardi, 3-0.
