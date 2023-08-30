The members of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s championship team, Courts Sporting Goods, are, in front from left, Logan LaPlante, A.J. DeMarco, Nick Boyle, Mike Allard, Nick Natale, Jamison Mrozewicz, and Liam Mulligan; in middle row, Jayden Allard, Jaden Dexter, T.J. Illuzzi, Alex Dieffenbach, Angelo Nunez, Giovanni Quattrini, and Andrew Whiteback; in back, assistant coaches Jamison Mrozewicz and Eric Dieffenbach and head coach Paul Dexter. Bobby Rossi, Zach Paiva, and Tyler Linehan are also members of the team.
Courts Sporting Goods starting pitcher Jaden Dexter prepares to fire a pitch against Barone Construction in the second game of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series. Dexter went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters.
Barone Construction leadoff batter and catcher Bronx Discullio, bottom, steals second base, ahead of the tag by Courts second baseman Nick Boyle, in the first inning of the second game of last week's North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series at North Providence High. Discullio would come around to score Barone's first run, but Courts ended up with a 3-2 victory.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With two runners in scoring position and two out in the top of the seventh inning last Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the second game of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series, Courts Sporting Goods reliever Mike Allard went to work on Barone Construction batter Chance Paquette with a one-run lead.
After watching the first pitch settle into the catcher’s mitt for a ball, Paquette took a swing at the next pitch and sent it into right field. Courts right fielder T.J. Illuzzi came running in for the ball and almost overran it, but he stuck his glove out to make the catch and seal a 3-2 victory at North Providence High’s field that gave his team its first championship.
Courts, which had won the series opener 24 hours earlier by a 3-0 score, had reached the finals last season in its first year in the league, but lost the third and deciding game of that title series on a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh inning. To finally celebrate a championship meant a lot to the ballclub and head coach Paul Dexter.
“It feels amazing,” Dexter said. “When we lost in the seventh inning last year, I told them, ‘Most of you guys are coming back. We are going to be back here this year and we’re going to win it.’ It got a little close there at the end with a man on second and third and two outs, but I was glad I was able to deliver on that promise.”
After wrapping up its regular season with a 7-7 record, Courts posted a 6-0 mark in the playoffs that included best-of-three series sweeps of 5th-place Genesis Marketing in the quarterfinals and regular-season champion Admiral in the semis.
“I can’t believe we swept each round,” Dexter said. “We battled. During the regular season, we had our ups and downs, but we started playing perfect baseball in the playoffs.”
In their series opener against Barone, which was the third seed in the playoffs, won 10 games this season, and was playing in the finals for the first time since 2015, Courts starting pitcher Nick Natale picked up the win by blanking Barone for 5 1/3 innings, while reliever Jaden Dexter earned a save.
Jaden Dexter then got the nod to start last Tuesday’s game, and he went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks, to pick up the win. Dexter said that both Natale and his son Jaden were the co-MVPs of the series despite the league not usually naming an MVP until the banquet.
“They were a key reason we were able to sweep each round of the playoffs,” said Courts head coach.
Courts went to work on Barone in Tuesday’s game, but Barone was not going to go down easily. Barone plated two runs in the top of the first on an infield hit from Devin Curtis that scored Bronx Discullio and a run-scoring double to right-center by Nick Almonte that drove in Curtis, and the visitors carried that 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
“(Barone head coach) Tony (Costello) and his guys have a great team and a tough lineup, one through 10,” added Courts head coach. “It was tough to beat them, and our pitchers really had to rise to the occasion. I’m just really, really impressed with how my team did.”
Offensively, the stars for Courts were its number seven batter, Nick Boyle, who delivered a key line double to center in the fourth, and number nine batter, Jamison Mrozewicz, who went 2-for-2 with a run scoring single to left field in the bottom of the second. Mrozewicz was also behind the plate the entire game and did not allow a passed ball.
In the fourth, Courts took the lead when Alex Dieffenbach raced home on a passed ball, and Boyle scored on a throwing error. Raul Rodriguez then took the mound in the fifth for Barone and did not allow another run the rest of the game, but neither did Jaden Dexter, Allard, and their defense.
“I’m proud of my son, being down 2-0 and then keeping them scoreless through the fifth, for a 13-year-old kid who just turned 14 yesterday,” said Courts head coach. “Last year in the playoffs, he didn’t even pitch, and for what he’s done, it’s impressive. And Nick Natale has been lights out last year and this year. I’m lucky to have him on my team.”
