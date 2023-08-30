NORTH PROVIDENCE – With two runners in scoring position and two out in the top of the seventh inning last Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the second game of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series, Courts Sporting Goods reliever Mike Allard went to work on Barone Construction batter Chance Paquette with a one-run lead.

After watching the first pitch settle into the catcher’s mitt for a ball, Paquette took a swing at the next pitch and sent it into right field. Courts right fielder T.J. Illuzzi came running in for the ball and almost overran it, but he stuck his glove out to make the catch and seal a 3-2 victory at North Providence High’s field that gave his team its first championship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.