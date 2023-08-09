NORTH PROVIDENCE – Errors, unearned runs, and inexperience for Admiral helped give Courts Sporting Goods the upper hand in the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League semifinals, and Courts did not disappoint in sweeping the best-of-three series at North Providence High by scores of 6-3 and 10-8.
Admiral had won the regular-season title with a 10-5 record and posted victories in eight of its last 10 games, while Courts ended up in fourth place with a 7-7 mark that included losses in four of its last five games, and two of them to Admiral.
But earlier last week, Courts swept its preliminary-round playoff series with Genesis Marketing by scores of 10-0 and 7-3. And after taking its series opener with Admiral last Friday night, Courts completed its sweep to earn a return trip to the championship series.
“I’m proud of all these boys,” Courts manager Paul Dexter added. “They’re playing their best baseball right now. We’re very deep with pitching, we have strong bats from 1-10 in the lineup, and we have good defense behind us.”
Despite rain falling throughout the day, Monday’s game went on without a hitch at 5:15 p.m. With 10 players in its lineup and seven more on the bench, Courts was prepared to do damage against a nine-man Admiral team.
Admiral, on the other hand, did not count itself out, despite falling into an early 8-0 hole, and the regular-season champions made a game of it, but were only able to slice their deficit to as low as two runs.
“The kids didn’t give up, which was nice,” Admiral manager Lou Zammarelli said. “They had every reason to – being down 8-0 – but to make it a two-run game with an opportunity to get there, I guess we’ll take that with a young team.”
Admiral got back into the game by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning, “but we stayed positive and pushed through,” Dexter said. “Lou has a great team as always. I mean, the guy is the godfather of this league, and to be able to come out on top with the type of players he has on that team makes me proud of my whole team.”
“The kids played hard,” Zammarelli added. “We were overmatched. We have six 13-year-olds on the field, compared to their four or five 15s, but we gave it a good shot. We fell down early and made mistakes that shouldn’t have been made. Unfortunately, a lot of those mistakes were not by our 13-year-olds.”
“We also had to use two 13-year-old pitchers on the mound tonight, and they did very well,” he added, referring to Noah Champagne and Cesar Vasquez. “Essentially, they pitched a combined three-earned run game.”
Back-to-back infield errors by Admiral with two outs in the bottom of the first helped give Courts a 2-0 lead. Courts doubled its lead in the third and increased it to 8-0 in the fourth, as Natale, who went 4-for-4 with a double, capped the fourth with a two-run single to left.
Pitching-wise, Natale went four-plus innings to pick up the win before running into trouble four batters into the fifth. He was responsible for four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters, and Jaden Dexter closed out the game.
“Those are our top two guys, Nick and Jaden,” the Courts manager said. “They’ve been pitching well all year and their ERAs are under 1.50. I wanted to have both of them go with a chance to close it out today. We still have other great arms to go to, but I’m proud of Nick and Jaden for stepping up and pitching great.”
Admiral got back in the game with its fifth-inning rally, which saw Vin Pontarelli and Jake Barry drive in runs with singles, but Courts answered back with its final two runs in its half of the inning. Admiral’s final three runs came in the sixth, but Dexter pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the victory.
“This is my second year coaching, and to be able to go to the championship (series) two years in a row is really special,” the Courts manager said. “I told the kids last year that with the kids we had coming back, I knew we would be back here, and I’m proud that we’re able to get back.”
Last Friday’s opener featured a good pitchers’ duel between Natale and Admiral’s Mike Ryan. Admiral held a 4-1 lead after four innings, but in the top of the fifth, Courts rallied for five runs to take the lead. Admiral got a run back in its half of the fifth and put two runners on base in the seventh, but couldn’t bring them home.
Natale pitched five innings of three-hit ball to pick up the win, and Dexter worked the final two innings for the save.
As for the other semifinal-round series between 2nd-seeded and defending champion Pauly Penta’s Deli and 3rd-seeded Barone Construction, which both finished their regular seasons with 8-6 records, they also needed a third game to decide the series, and it was scheduled for Tuesday night at the high school.
Barone cruised to a 19-7 victory in last Thursday’s series opener, but Penta evened the series the next night with a 12-1 win, as winning pitcher Ryan Duclos tossed a four-hitter and struck out seven batters, and his team took advantage of nine walks and five errors.
In the opener, Barone’s leadoff hitter, Joe Greenless, collected five hits, including a triple; Nick Almonte added three hits, and Vin DeLisi was the winning pitcher, as he struck out five batters.
The finals will take place after the league’s 13-year-old all-star team returns home from the Babe Ruth World Series.
