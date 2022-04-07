SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High baseball team’s season got off to a great start when the Sentinels scored twice in the bottom of the first inning of their Division I opener against Cranston East.
But the Sentinels’ offense went quiet after that inning, and while they left a lot of runners in scoring position as the game went on, the Thunderbolts came alive and were able to bus home with a 5-2 victory.
“Opening day always feels great,” Smithfield head coach Jim Connell Jr. said. “It feels great to be back out here for a full season. We always seem to be in a nailbiter with Cranston East, but at the end of the day, they played baseball, we played baseball, and we left a lot of guys on base.”
In the bottom of the first, leadoff batter and third baseman Chris Lopez drew a walk off Thunderbolts pitcher Randy Guzman, and shortstop Bradyn Shadoian grounded the ball to second, but it had a lot of English on it. The second baseman bobbled the ball and attempted to get the out at second, but Lopez was already safe there.
On a full count, left fielder Jack Dwyer then singled to left field to drive in Lopez for the first run, and designated hitter Matt Belleavoine battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk and reload the bases. After a strikeout, second baseman Ryan Kennedy lined out to center, but Shadoian tagged up from third and scored Smithfield’s second run.
Smithfield pitcher Zach Lavallee blanked Cranston East in the first two innings, but in the top of the third, the Thunderbolts caught a break that gave them some momentum. With one out, Fernando Tavares laced a base hit through the right side of the infield, and Anthony Fernandez followed by battling back from an 0-2 count to line a double down the right-field line that landed by the line and was called fair.
Tavares went to third on the hit, and after a walk loaded the ball, Tavares tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly.
“I tell the boys all the time that you can’t expect the umpires to dictate the game,” said Connell Jr. “After a bad call, you just got to move on from it. Maybe it was foul, maybe it wasn’t, but we got out of that.”
The Sentinels faced a new pitcher, John Devine, in the bottom of the third and loaded the bases with no one out, as Belleavoine doubled to left, Nick Tsonos reached first on a dropped third strike. and Kennedy hit a grounder to the second baseman that he couldn’t handle. But from there, Devine battled back to strike out the side.
While the Sentinels’ offense was kept quiet the rest of the way, the Thunderbolts scored the game-tying run in the fifth and took the lead with three runs in the sixth. As the Thunderbolts reached base, they got aggressive and stole away.
“We dropped some balls behind the dish and (Cranston East) got a couple of bleeders and took advantage,” added Connell Jr. “They stole a lot of bases today, and we have to clean that up. We just have to make the plays, but at the end of the day, we left a ton of guys on base. We had the bases loaded twice with no outs.”
Lavallee went four-plus innings on the mound, striking out six batters and giving up two runs on three hits and a walk, and as for the rest of the Sentinels’ pitching staff, “we have Chris Lopez, Nick Collins, Luca Maiello, and Jordan Hurst,” said Connell Jr.
Unfortunately for the Sentinels, their senior ace pitcher, Belleavoine, “is on the shelf” and will not be able to pitch this season, added Connell Jr., but the First-Team All-Stater, “is going to be our DH and then we’ll go from there. He’s the meat of our order and a big-time hitter. He’s got to be in there.”
Belleavoine, Dwyer, and Tsonos are the senior tri-captains for the Sentinels, who are scheduled to visit the Thunderbolts today at 5 p.m. at Cranston Stadium, weather permitted. Like last season, each team will play a divisional opponent twice in one week, at home and on the road.
Being in D-I, Connell Jr. said that his team has to get good, and get good quick, despite being on the younger side. Every game is a big game in the division and you can’t take any game off.
“We have three (returning players) that got significant time last year,” he noted. “We have a lot of new guys out there, getting their first varsity experience. We’ve got a couple guys that we can move in and out, but today is pretty much what you’ll see all year. We’ve got a young squad and a lot of young guys in our program, so they’re here to learn and watch.”
Hurst, Lopez and Shadoian are among the Sentinels’ juniors, and another 11th-grader, Ryan Flynn, is starting behind the plate for the first time.
“He’s been playing very well,” Connell Jr. said of Flynn. “He’s a football player and a good athlete, so he’ll dig deep.”
The Sentinels’ goals are the same every, season — to get better everyday, learn from their mistakes, and fix the mistakes.
“And you have to have confidence in yourself,” Connell Jr. said. “This game is a game of confidence. The ball will eat you up, and if it keeps eating you up, it’s going to keep finding you. I told the boys the other day, ‘When things are really bad, you can’t let it go to your heart, and when you’re really good, you can’t let it go to your head.’ This game is tough and you have to really be resilient.”
