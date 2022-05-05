NORTON, Mass. – A handful of baseball players from northern Rhode Island have played key roles for this spring’s Wheaton College baseball team, which this past weekend, swept a doubleheader from Babson College and walked off with an 8-7 victory over Western New England University, which took 11 innings to complete, at Wheaton’s Sidell Stadium.
The Lyons entered their game on Tuesday afternoon at Westfield State University with 13 straight victories. Wheaton is 26-10 overall and 14-3 in NEWMAC (New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference) action, and their twinbill sweep of Babson clinched Wheaton’s 19th regular-season title in the last 22 seasons.
Wheaton’s win streak is also the fifth-longest in school history and tied for the fifth-best among the nation’s Division III colleges. Wheaton is also riding a 23-game home win streak, which is the second-longest in the country among D-III schools.
Offensively, Cumberland’s Nick Croteau, who is a junior third baseman, is batting .281. In 36 games, Croteau has collected 39 hits, nine doubles, three home runs, and 24 runs batted in and scored 31 runs. In a victory last week over the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, he tied a school record by getting hit by a pitch three times.
On the mound, Lincoln’s Dom Cunha, who is the Lyons’ senior closer, leads the NEWMAC with eight saves. In 16 2/3 innings, he has struck out 21 batters and allowed 16 hits and five walks. Cumberland freshman Jackson Walsh has also been a solid reliever, especially during the Lyons’ win streak, as he is 2-0 with a save. In 21 1/3 innings, he has an ERA of 1.69, as he has fanned 12 batters and yielded 22 hits and six walks.
