CUMBERLAND – The Monday after Thanksgiving had always been a special time for Marty Crowley.
For the past 28 years, the veteran head coach had eagerly looked forward to the high school girls’ basketball season and his winter months patrolling the sidelines, and it was common to see him count down the days to that first Monday of workouts by posting pictures of the uniform numbers of random NBA and college players on his social media accounts.
But come next Monday, Crowley, who had spent the past few seasons across state lines at Attleboro High, won’t be stepping out of Cumberland High to coach that afternoon. Instead, the longtime CHS educator and head softball coach will be somewhere in the Wellness Center – and most likely conducting business in the athletic director’s office.
Late last week, Crowley was named the new AD by the town’s School Committee, and it’s a role that Crowley cherishes as much as the championships that he’s won and the relationships that he’s treasured as a head coach.
“I’m blessed,” he said last Saturday afternoon. “I’m very fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to work in this district for the last 22 years. I understand how our district works and what it takes to be successful, and I’m excited to move forward.”
“I did some stuff this week and I’m always up and running,” he added. “I’m getting stuff done with Thanksgiving on Thursday and winter sports starting in nine days, so we’re rocking and rolling.”
While most athletic directors in the state do not also serve as head coaches, Crowley will continue to lead the Clippers’ softball program, which he’s done for the past two decades, and the girls’ cross country team, which he took over this past fall and saw his team win its eighth straight Northern Division title and place fourth at the state meet.
It may sound like Crowley has his hands full with his three roles, “but you can do it, and a lot of ADs in this state have successfully done it,” he added, as he rattled off a list that includes Davies head softball/boys’ basketball coach Bob Morris and BVP boys’ soccer/baseball coach Ed Laskowski. “It’s all about time management. I’m always in early in the morning, and it’s about managing your time during the day, making sure everything’s taken care of, before you worry about the rest (of the day).”
As for returning to Attleboro for the upcoming Hockomock League season, Crowley realized that he wouldn’t be able to handle that role anymore, and last Friday, he broke the news to his players and resigned from his post.
“After 28 years, I won’t be coaching high school basketball,” he said, “but now I have the opportunity to give back to all our programs at Cumberland, so it’s definitely a win-win for me.”
Crowley is Cumberland’s fourth athletic director since longtime AD Frank Geiselman retired after the 2013-14 school year. He replaces Eric Blanchard, who spent nearly two years as the athletic director before accepting an opportunity to return to Rhode Island College as its assistant athletic director for recreation.
Blanchard, who is a 2012 graduate of RIC, had spent the previous six years as an assistant to RIC athletic director Don Tencher, as well as an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater, teaching mathematics.
For the past several years, Crowley had performed under-the-radar tasks for the athletic department, such as working the press box and scoreboard at CHS soccer and field hockey games, and before Blanchard came on board, he was often seen around campus performing duties that an AD would normally handle. That November, he hosted a well-attended National of Letter of Intent signing ceremony inside the school’s library.
