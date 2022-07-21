CUMBERLAND – Thanks to a couple of home runs and some superb pitching last Saturday night at Garvin Field, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team shut out rival Lincoln, 6-0, to capture the town’s first District IV championship in five years and seventh since 2007.

The victory also capped an amazing tournament for Cumberland that saw the all-stars outscore their seven opponents by an amazing 94-2 margin.

