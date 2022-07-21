CUMBERLAND – Thanks to a couple of home runs and some superb pitching last Saturday night at Garvin Field, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team shut out rival Lincoln, 6-0, to capture the town’s first District IV championship in five years and seventh since 2007.
The victory also capped an amazing tournament for Cumberland that saw the all-stars outscore their seven opponents by an amazing 94-2 margin.
“Fantastic,” Cumberland manager Gary Lamora said about his team’s accomplishments over the past two weeks. “I think everyone knows how much time, energy, and effort goes in for the kids, for the parents, and for the coaches, so it’s nice to see it end this way.”
While the district tournament has come to an end, the double-elimination state tourney will begin on Saturday at the North Providence Little League’s Romano Field. Cumberland will face District II champion Portsmouth at 4 p.m., and after that game, District I champion Johnston will play District III champion North Kingstown/Wickford.
Last Saturday night’s showdown started out as a pitchers’ duel between Cumberland’s Cameron Slack and Lincoln’s Ashton Robert, and while Slack gave up a two-out double to right field by Braden Lynch in the first inning, Robert didn’t allow a hit until Dylan Slack beat out an infield hit to the right side of the diamond.
Slack ended up pitching five scoreless innings, and Robert cruised through the first three innings before Cumberland started to read him.
Robert’s curveballs were keeping Cumberland’s batters off-balance until they started swinging early in the count. After Ryan Amaral hit the second pitch he saw into center for a double, Dylan Slack sent a 2-1 pitch over the center-field fence to break the scoreless tie.
The bats continued to stay alive in the fifth, when with two outs, Cameron Slack singled to right and Amaral drove the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence to give Cumberland a 4-0 lead.
“This a crazy team with home run hitters,” Lamora said. “Our offense was carried early on by Ty (Lamora), Cam (Slack), Pax (Chenevert), and today, Ryan Amaral and Dylan Slack were outstanding. It’s just tough to keep a lineup, this deep with power, down.”
That ended Robert’s night, as Noah Champagne came in to get the final out, but Dylan Slack welcomed Champagne with a walk and scored on Paxton Chenevert’s base hit that took a high hop over the shortstop’s head. Evan Vitti then drove in Chenevert on a single down the third-base line.
“I can’t say enough about how Ashton pitched today,” Lincoln manager Kevin Greene said. “He threw probably 75 percent curveballs. He was amazing. The whole team, my shortstop, Logan Xiarhos, and Braden Lynch, my (number) three hitter, with his two hits. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of this group here.”
Slack, meanwhile, only allowed two hits and a walk and struck out 11 batters. He had not yet reached his limit of 85 pitches after the fifth, but Lamora elected to go with Chenevert to close out the sixth.
“He was just outstanding,” Lamora said. “We’ve been waiting for him to put it together, and today was the day for him to do that. He did an outstanding job going through the lineup and keeping us in the game early, while we figured out our bats against the curveball and off-speed stuff.”
As for removing Slack after the fifth, “General philosophy: I don’t like to change a pitcher in the middle of an inning,” Lamora said. “(Slack) could have gone, but I don’t know if he would have gotten through (the sixth) and I prefer to put someone in to start the inning.”
With two outs in Lincoln’s half of the sixth, Lincoln had runners on first and second, as Xiarhos reached on a dropped flyball in the outfield and Robert got hit by a pitch.
Jake Longo then hit a shot to right field, and just it looked like Lincoln would finally get on the board, Cumberland right fielder Tim Bradley quickly fielded the ball and threw it on a dime to the catcher, Dylan Slack, who chased Xiarhos back toward third base and tagged him out to end the game.
“We practice that stuff,” Lamora said. “At the end of every practice, we spend 20 minutes or so on a special situation. We practice throws from the outfield and rundowns.”
Despite the loss, Greene was happy with the way his team played.
“I’m really proud of how my kids fought today,” he said. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough. We lost 10-1 the first time we played them (in pool play), so we came in with a game plan, and I thought we executed that game plan.”
He added, “I told these kids, the feeling you’re feeling in your stomach right now? Hold that in and let it fuel you the rest of your career. It doesn’t feel like it, but (playing with the) 12-year-old all-stars is just the beginning for these guys. It’s the end of the Little League chapter and onto real baseball now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.