CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team remained perfect through the tournament season by posting a 9-4 victory over rival Lincoln in the District IV championship game last Saturday night at Garvin Field.
Cumberland, which went 7-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents, 113-11, took an 8-0 command after 3 1/2 innings of play by scoring five runs in the top of the third inning and three in the fourth. Lincoln came back late in the game, but the night clearly belonged to Cumberland.
“It feels awesome,” Cumberland manager Joe Nicastro said. “I’m proud of the boys and our coaches. They put in the work, and we put them through a lot this summer. They had their month of July put on hold to play baseball four to five days a week, but they never complained. They worked hard and they showed up to practice with smiles on their faces.”
Cumberland will now set its sights on capturing a state championship this weekend when the all-stars head to Chariho Little League’s Dow Field for the double-elimination tournament. Cumberland will face the District II champion, King Philip of Bristol and Warren, in their opener on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Appearing in the 4 p.m. game are District III champion Warwick Continental and the District I champ, which will be determined tonight. The winning and losing teams will face each other on Sunday, and the championship game is scheduled for next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
While Cumberland’s postseason run continues, Lincoln’s run comes to an end with a 5-2 record that includes a 6-0 loss to Cumberland in pool play. Lincoln had scored 61 runs in its seven games and allowed just 15.
“Just to get here is a lot of hard work,” Lincoln manager Jon Burke said. “It’s every night practicing. It’s the team coming together and having fun as a group. It’s a process to get here, and I’m happy for my guys. It was a good season. We came up short today, but I’m really proud of them.”
“That’s a really good team that has good players and is very well coached, so I knew this was going to be a battle tonight,” Nicastro said. “Even up 8-0, I was like, ‘They’ve got the bats, they’ve got the defense, they’ve got the pitching to come back.’ I was nervous the whole game, but I’m proud of our guys.”
Both teams started the game off strong. Cumberland had two batters reach base in the top of the first inning, but in the end, could not score. Lincoln had the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning and also could not score.
But Cumberland broke out in the third inning and got on the board when Bryce Polubinski led off with a walk and eventually came home on a passed ball. Dylan Lincourt also walked, and with two outs, Willie Walkowski beat out an infield hit along the third-base line and Josh Blanchard, a sub, lined a two-run single into left to make it a 3-0 game.
Cole Jacobson, another sub, added a run-scoring single to that rally, and in the fourth, he delivered a two-run double to left to help break the game open.
Lincoln was not down or out going into the bottom of the fourth. Travon Pina drove the first pitch he saw into center for a double and sprinted home on Lucas Holzinger’s base hit up the middle. Holzinger late scored on Liam Belisle’s groundout to third.
“This game is a long game, and you can battle back,” Burke added. “I was proud that we fought back. We probably needed another inning or two, but we were going to get there, and I’m so proud of my guys.”
Cumberland starting pitcher Bennett Ascoli, who picked up the victory by working into the fifth inning, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five, reached his pitch count in the fifth.
Lincourt relieved him, and after he gave up a two-run double to Cam Almeida that was just down the right-field line, he retired the next three batters he faced to end the threat.
“Our pitching has been awesome throughout pool play, the semifinals, and today,” Nicastro said. “Bennett is not the biggest kid, but he has the biggest heart, and he is tough as nails on the mound. He doesn’t get rattled and he just pumps in strikes. I’m super confident when he’s on the field. He pitches to contact and our defense was there behind him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.