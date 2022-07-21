CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team remained perfect through the tournament season by posting a 9-4 victory over rival Lincoln in the District IV championship game last Saturday night at Garvin Field.

Cumberland, which went 7-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents, 113-11, took an 8-0 command after 3 1/2 innings of play by scoring five runs in the top of the third inning and three in the fourth. Lincoln came back late in the game, but the night clearly belonged to Cumberland.

