PROVIDENCE – Cumberland High's 30-year wait as state champions is over.
Battling La Salle Academy on Monday afternoon in the third game of their best-of-three title series at Rhode Island College's Pontarelli Field, the Clippers received excellent three-hit pitching from senior ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw and a clutch two-run single in the top of the first inning from junior left fielder Luke Plumer and rode that to a 2-1 win that caught the attention of the community.
The Clippers, who had posted a 1-0 victory in last Wednesday afternoon's series opener, only to suffer a 3-2 loss in Sunday's rematch, needed to fend off a last-ditch comeback by the Rams in the bottom of the seventh in order to sew up their first title in three decades. La Salle, which was seeking its first R.I. title since 2017, had loaded the bases with no outs, but was only able to score once on a sacrifice fly to left field by Tommy Malloy.
Bradshaw then retired the next two batters on an infield fly to second baseman Connor Allard and a strikeout, and that set off a celebration of blue jerseys near third base which saw Bradshaw get mobbed by his teammates.
"It's unbelievable," Bradshaw said after the game. "I don't even know what to say. This is something you dream of, and it feels good to come out on top. We knew we had the talent to do what we did. It was just about putting the pieces together and doing it."
"It's just such a good feeling," said Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso. "The tears still haven't come, but I feel like they're coming now. We knew we wanted this, and these guys just put everything on the line and gave it up for each other. They're unbelievable teammates from top to bottom."
The Clippers end their magical season with a 17-9 record that includes a 6-2 mark in the state tournament. They had started their season with a 4-5 record and were on the outside looking into the postseason picture, but then they caught fire near the end of April to place first in their four-team subdivision and earn one of the top seeds in the playoffs.
"We had a lot of speeches when we were 4-5," admitted Cardoso. "We talked about potentially not being a playoff team. But then we decided to just come up with small goals. Let's make the playoffs. Once we know we're in the playoffs, then let's become a (number) one seed. Once we're a one seed, then let's try to make the Final Four. And then obviously let's get here and try to win (the state title)."
"The biggest thing is that these boys had no doubt in their minds," he continued. "And what's they have done the last four or five weeks has been just unbelievable."
Eliminating mighty Bishop Hendricken in the Final Four and handing the Hawks only their second and third losses of the season was certainly a highlight to the Clippers' spirited run to their title, and of course, knocking off another very tough private-school team was the cherry on the cake.
"That makes this (championship) so much better," Cumberland senior catcher Andy Ray said when asked about the Clippers' last four victories. "Hendricken, and then La Salle here for the championship? You couldn't ask for more."
The Clippers, who collected eight hits in Monday's game and saw Plumer lead the way by going 3-for-4, struck for their runs when senior shortstop Scott Penney led off with a ground single to right field, Allard reached first when his bunt to the right side of the infield was misplayed, and with one out, sophomore first baseman Joshua Lyon walked and Plumer belted his clutch hit to right.
"I felt very confident when he got that hit," Ray said. "I wish we could have got some more runs; we made it a little nerve-wracking, but we came out with the win."
In the series opener, Bradshaw and senior reliever Alex Iannuccilli teamed up to blank the Rams on just one base hit, as Bradshaw worked the first 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win, striking out six batters and walking one, and Iannuccilli got the final two outs for the save. The Clippers collected six hits, and Plumer's RBI single in the first inning was the difference.
While the Clippers were able to made three errors in their series opener, yet come away with their one-run win, their third error in Sunday's game proved to be a costly one. An errant pickoff throw to third base with one out in the top of the sixth inning allowed the Rams to snap a 2-2 tie and eventually escape with their one-run victory.
The Rams only collected five hits in the game, but three came in the decisive sixth to their first three batters, Nathan Bautista, Manuel Oliver, and Cumberland native J.J. Sanzi, who saw his attempt at a sacrifice bunt slow down along the third-base line and result in a single.
Down by a 2-1 score, Malloy tied the score with a sacrifice fly to center, and moments later, Oliver, who tagged up and advanced to third, raced home on the errant throw into left field.
"We didn't play the baseball we've played the last five or six weeks," Cardoso said after that loss. "We didn't execute the things that we wanted to do. I think we tried to over-execute and that's what cost us right here, but luckily there's a third game."
The Clippers scored their two runs in the bottom of the first, as a bunt single by Penney and a walk to Allard set the stage for run-scoring singles up the middle from Lyon and Plumer.
Cumberland may have added another run or two in this game had it not been for La Salle center fielder Michael Salzillo, who threw out two runners at the plate during the first three innings.
The Clippers received a strong outing from their sophomore starting pitcher, Ben Jahnz, who worked the first four innings, allowing two hits and three walks and the Rams' first run on a fielder's choice grounder in the third.
Iannuccilli also did an admirable job over the final three innings on the mound. Aside from the Rams' three hits and one earned run in the sixth, he struck out seven batters and walked two.
"Sometimes in baseball, you have to have short-term memory," said Ray. "We were ready to play a good game the next day, and we came out here today and did exactly that."
