CUMBERLAND – It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Cumberland High baseball team, but it’s a season that will end sometime this weekend on the RIIL’s biggest stage – the best-of-three state championship series at Rhode Island College.
For the first time since 2015, the Clippers will play for a state crown, thanks to their back-to-back victories over mighty Bishop Hendricken in the Pod 1 double-elimination playoffs.
After handing the Hawks only their second loss of the season last Wednesday on the Hawks’ home field, 4-2, the Clippers knocked off the Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Tucker Field, 8-6, in a game that began on Friday afternoon, but was postponed because of that day’s rainy weather.
Cumberland, which improved to 15-8, opened its title series with La Salle Academy, which was 17-4 and winners of six straight games, on Wednesday afternoon, and the second game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. If a third and deciding game is needed, it will take place on Sunday at a time to be announced.
“It’s a very good feeling,” Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso said after last Saturday’s victory. “This season has been a real grind. The best part about this is that we were kind of doubted all year. Going back to the second week of the year, a certain group of people didn’t even have us ranked as a playoff team.”
“These boys have had that in their back pockets, and that’s been fueling them this whole season,” Cardoso continued. “Even before game one of this series, some people had Hendricken winning, and that was the best thing we ever could have asked for.”
The Clippers are seeking their first state championship since 1993, and before a regular-season game last month against rival Lincoln, they held a pre-game ceremony to bring back and honor that title-winning team.
“We hope they pick La Salle because these boys are working very, very hard,” Cardoso said. “We just took down a team from a bunch of different towns, and we’re going up against another team from a bunch of different towns. We’re a group of boys who have been playing together since Little League, and I’m just so proud of them.”
To set the stage, the Clippers had lost to the Hawks, 4-2, in the winner’s bracket final on June 5, putting them in the loser’s bracket. The Clippers then defeated Central, 4-1, to earn another shot against the Hawks. As part of what could be a Cinderella story, the Clippers beat the Hawks, 4-2, to force their winner-take-all showdown.
Last Friday, the Clippers hosted the Hawks, who had the division’s best regular-season record at 17-1, at Tucker Field and had a 3-1 advantage behind sophomore starter Benjamin Jahnz, but a deluge of rain suspended the game in the top of the fourth.
“Ben Jahnz started on Monday and started against (on Friday),” added Cardoso, who received a sacrifice fly from junior Luke Plumer and a run-scoring single from junior Andrew Martin in the bottom of the first. “Coming into this week, he had only pitched nine innings all year.”
The following afternoon, the game resumed with one out and a runner on first. The only difference was the Clippers’ pitcher on the hill, who was senior Alex Iannuccilli, and he induced an inning-ending double play.
The Clippers then delivered some two-out magic in the bottom of the fifth and erupted for five runs on five hits, as both Iannuccilli and junior Shayne Godin had RBI hits.
Iannuccilli started to struggle a bit on the hill in the sixth and walked the first batter, Frank Tillinghast, but after rebounding with a strikeout, Christian Butera singled to center and Cooper Maher was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
But again, the Clippers’ reliable defense showed its worth, as Griffin Crain hit a grounder to shortstop that turned into a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.
“It’s hard to say who the unsung hero is because everyone stepped up,” Cardoso said. “Our outfield was just unbelievable. We had a guy yesterday (right fielder Andrew Nocera) that robs a home run. Our center fielder catches it today literally at 380 (feet), crashing into the wall. I can’t pick one guy. They all just stepped up.”
Matthew Jarmie was on the mound for the Hawks, and despite giving up a single to Andrew Ray, he struck out the side to head to the seventh.
As Iannuccilli’s struggles continued, the Hawks made a comeback bid in the seventh. Iannuccilli struck out a batter, but along the way, walked two batters and hit another to load the bases.
Tillinghast singled up the middle to make it an 8-2 game, and with an error and a wild pitch, the Hawks scored two more runs. Iannuccilli then got a flyout to right for the second out, but the damage wasn’t done. On a grounder to short, Maher was called safe at first and another run scored.
Cardoso had a decision to make at 8-6, and he went to junior reliever Joaquin Cardoso. He faced Cumberland native Jack LaRose, who on an 0-1 pitch, grounded out to second to end the game and kick off a celebration near the mound by the Clippers.
“We’re not done yet,” Cardoso added. “This was extremely, extremely difficult, with the last out being a Cumberland kid, who is one of the best hitters in the state. We respect the heck out of that kid. But the job is not done.”
