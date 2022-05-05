CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High baseball team didn’t rest on its laurels after kicking off last week with a monumental victory over Bishop Hendricken.
Instead, the Clippers rolled up their sleeves and went right back to work to get ready for back-to-back games against another one of the Division I-A’s best teams, Coventry.
Pounding out a season-high 18 hits, with sophomore catcher and cleanup batter Andy Ray leading the charge by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored, and five runs batted in, the Clippers stormed off with a 17-7 win over the Knotty Oakers last Thursday afternoon at Tucker Field in a game that was halted in the home half of the sixth inning by the mercy rule.
And on Monday afternoon, the Clippers wrapped up their home-and-away series with Coventry by following a different script from their previous victory and busing home with a 1-0 win that saw their starting pitcher, sophomore Joaquin Cardoso, and relievers, freshman Ben Jahnz and junior Mike Bradshaw, team up to blank the Oakers on two hits.
Those three victories helped the surging Clippers improve to 7-2, and entering Thursday afternoon’s D-I action, they found themselves in the midst of a three-way battle for first place in the standings with Pilgrim and Hendricken, which were both tied for the top spot with 8-2 records.
Three days after suffering an ugly 20-6 defeat to Hendricken at Tucker Field, the Clippers turned the tables on the Hawks on their campus and handed them their most lopsided loss of the season on Monday, April 25.
Thanks to a five-run rally in the top of the fourth inning that gave them an 8-0 command, the Clippers left Warwick with a 10-4 victory, as Bradshaw raised his record to 4-0 by tossing a complete-game six-hitter, striking out four batters and allowing three walks and no earned runs.
Bradshaw has yet to surrender an earned run this spring, and in 27 innings of work, he has struck out 34 batters and allowed 16 hits and eight walks.
The Clippers, meanwhile, backed him offensively with 14 hits, with the middle infielders, senior second baseman Adam Vartanian and junior shortstop Scott Penney, leading the charge by each going 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
Senior number three batter Cam Harthan, who recently decided to continue his baseball career at D-I Marshall University after he graduates from CHS, also reached base four times, with two doubles and as many walks, and drove in three runs, and sophomore Luke Plumer also had three hits.
“(Hendricken) punched us in the teeth the game before,” said CHS head coach Jared Cardoso. “To show that these guys can turn the page, ignore that, and come back to beat them at their place? They did a great job.”
“But the next day at practice, we had to turn the page again and focus on Coventry, because they’re no pushover,” he continued. “They’re going to be right there with us (in the division).”
The Knotty Oakers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of last Thursday’s game, but the Clippers answered back with a five-run rally in their half of the inning, as senior center fielder Andrew Mastin capped it with a two-run double to left field.
Coventry then scored an unearned run in the second, only to watch Cumberland respond with another big rally, as run-scoring singles from Ray and Plumer and a two-run single from Vartanian made it a 9-2 game.
But the Oakers refused to go away quietly, and after 4½ innings of play, they cut their deficit to 11-7, thanks to a three-run homer to left by Tommy Turner in the top of the fifth.
Nevertheless, the Clippers came back to score four times in the fifth and end the contest with two runs in the sixth. Junior Alex Iannuccilli’s two-run single to left highlighted the fifth-inning rally, and Mastin enforced the mercy rule in the sixth with a run-scoring single.
Seven players, in addition to Ray and Mastin, collected multiple hits for the hosts. Junior first baseman Charlie Tarara and Plumer each had three hits, three runs scored, and two RBIs, and Plumer also doubled to deep left in the first inning, tripled to the fence in right in the sixth, and worked a walk.
Harthan and Vartanian also joined the multiple-hit club, with Harthan also belting a double, reaching base four times, and scoring four runs. Penney reached base in all five of his plate appearances and drew walks in four of them, and sophomore third baseman Connor Allard had two hits, including a run-scoring double.
“We’re really proud of what we’re doing at the plate,” said Cardoso. “We’re seeing the ball well, we have great pitch selection, and we have trust in the next guy (in the lineup). They’re not trying to do too much, which is super important. We’re fine with just coming up with a single and the next guy picking him up.”
All that offense made life easier for the Clippers’ two pitchers, Harthan and Iannuccilli, and while Harthan, who struck out the side in the second, picked up his second win of the season, Iannuccilli earned a three-inning save.
While the offense and pitching were on for the Clippers, “we’re still trying to clean up our defense a little bit,” added Cardoso. “We’re all making mistakes – I made a mistake today – and I told them, ‘That’s going to happen, as long as you clean them up and try not to do them again.”
The Clippers clearly cleaned up their defense in Monday’s win over Coventry, and that effort helped Cardoso pick up the ‘W’ in his first career varsity start. He pitched four innings, allowing just one hit, and after Jahnz worked the bottom of the fifth in his first varsity appearance and also gave up a hit, Bradshaw got a two-inning save and struck out four batters along the way.
The Clippers, who only collected two hits in the game, scored their run in the top of the second when Tarara reached base on one of Coventry’s four errors in the game and eventually came home on groundout by Mastin.
The Clippers, who were scheduled to face Cranston East, which was 5-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Cranston Stadium, but saw that game get rained out, will host the Thunderbolts on Friday at 4 p.m. at Tucker Field.
“I told my players, ‘The nice thing is that we’re not playing our best baseball yet,’” Cardoso added, “and that’s the most exciting thing, especially since we’re only midway through the season.”
