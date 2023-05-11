CUMBERLAND – With solid pitching, an eight-run, fourth-inning rally, and a massive crowd on hand to honor one of the greatest teams in its program’s history, the Cumberland High baseball team mercy-ruled neighboring rival Lincoln, 11-1, in five innings in Division I-D action on Monday afternoon at Tucker Field.
Senior ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw handcuffed the Lions on just two hits and a walk and struck out seven batters, while his classmate, Scott Penney, enforced the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth by driving the first pitch he saw out of the park in center field for the Clippers’ 11th run.
And the news got a lot better for the Clippers two nights later when the two rivals concluded their home-and-away series at the Lions' Chet Nichols Field. The Clippers picked up their fifth straight victory by downing the Lions, 7-1.
The Clippers improved to 9-5 and tightened their grip on the top spot in their four-team pod. Entering today's action, Mount Hope was two games behind Cumberland at 7-6, and the Lions and Coventry were 6-7.
The Clippers seem to have found their way after a tough start.
“Credit to the guys,” Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso said after Monday's win. “They had some conversations together without us, and we’re starting to hear some of the things they have said. We had a tough talk to them one day out in left field after a game. We said, ‘We’re on the verge of not making the playoffs right now.’ I think after that speech, it was kind of a wakeup call, and they’ve really kicked it into gear.”
Before Monday's game, the Clippers honored their 1993 baseball team, which won the fifth state title in the program’s history. The team made T-shirts for them and had them on the field to throw out the first pitch.
They also had the North Cumberland and McCourt middle school baseball teams in the crowd, as well as their teachers as part of Teacher’s Appreciation Week.
“It was very cool to see,” Cardoso said. “The pregame ceremony went great. I had a former (player) who graduated last year, Andrew Mastin, as the M.C., and he did a fantastic job.”
Cumberland's top two players in Monday's game were obviously Bradshaw and Penney, who will continue their baseball careers next spring at the Division I collegiate level, Penney at URI and Bradshaw at Merrimack College.
After starting the year in the three spot in the batting order, Penney was switched to the leadoff spot a couple of games ago. That really went a long way for the Clippers on Monday, as he reached base and scored in all four times he came to the plate and fell a double short of the cycle.
“Andrew Nocera’s done a great job in the nine hole lately,” added Cardoso. “And then you have your leadoff guy, and Scott’s really been a leader. Today’s the first time he’s done that, and that was really cool.”
Bradshaw, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 and seems to be “back to last year’s Bradshaw,” Cardoso admitted. “He’s had a slow start to this year, but he’s looking good, getting ahead in counts, pounding the zone, and working his off-speed.”
The Lions scored their run in the top of the third, but the Clippers had taken the lead first in the bottom of the first off starting pitcher Sean Clifford. Penney led off with an infield hit that he tapped near first base, and he eventually came around to score on a double play.
With two outs in the third, the Lions tied the score when Elijah Moffat walked and later sped around the bases when Jayden Champagne knocked the ball into left-center for a double. But the Clippers scored their go-ahead run in the bottom of the third, as Penney scored on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Lyon, and in the fourth, the Clippers batted around their lineup for their eight runs.
Freshman Liam Monahan, who served as the Clippers’ designated hitter, led off with a line single up the middle and later added an RBI double to left field.
“We’re still looking for that DH spot,” Cardoso said. “It’s kind of been trying one guy out and another guy out. We gave the opportunity today to a freshman who we just pulled up. He definitely took advantage of it, and it was very cool to see.”
The Clippers loaded the bases when Clifford allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base and Nocera greeted reliever Jaiden Torres with a bunt single. Penney then cleared the bases with a triple to deep center, and the Clippers continued to add to their lead.
“The better team won, no question about it,” Lincoln head coach Steve Reynolds added. “(Cumberland) barreled up the ball all night, and it was one of those nights where everything (that was) over the plate, they were just barreling up and hitting the ball. I give them credit. We have no excuses. Back at it Wednesday.”
Unfortunately for the Lions, they were unable to pick up their third victory in four games. Luke Plumer drove in four runs, and along with Andy Ray, went 3-for-4 to lead the Clippers offensively.
Junior starting pitcher Joaquin Cardoso and senior reliever Alex Iannuccilli also teamed up to pitch a four-hitter: Cardoso improved his record to 4-0 by working the first four innings, striking out four batters and walking none, and Iannuccilli picked up the save by throwing three scoreless innings and also fanning four batters along the way.
The Clippers will try to clinch sole possession of first place in their pod next week when they face Mount Hope in their home-and-away series. Cumberland will host the Huskies next Monday at 4:15 p.m. and visit them two afternoons later.
Lincoln, meanwhile, will face Coventry in what could be a home-and-away showdown for the pod's third and final playoff spot. The Lions will visit the Oakers next Monday at 4 p.m., and the following night, Lincoln will host Coventry under the lights.
