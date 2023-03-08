NEW YORK – Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek, who is a sophomore point guard for the Marquette University men’s basketball team, was named the Big East Conference’s Player of the Year on Wednesday afternoon while he and his team were in New York for the Big East Conference Tournament.
Kolek, who will turn 22 on March 27, is the fifth player in the program's history to receive this honor, as well as the first in eight years to land the award after not receiving preseason recognition at the league's annual media day.
Kolek's head coach, Shaka Smart, was also named the Big East Coach of the Year.
The honor was the second of the week for Kolek, who was a former First-Team All-Stater and 1,000-point scorer for Cumberland High before attending St. George’s School in Middletown after his junior year and reclassifying an extra year. Kolek was also an unanimous selection among the All-Big East First-Team selections.
He was also named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in college basketball, and during the season, he was named to the Big East's Weekly Honor Roll for five and the Player of the Week on two occasions.
The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Golden Eagles, who are 25-6, 17-3 in the Big East, and fresh off winning their first outright regular-season title. Marquette will face either Butler or St. John's in Thursday's noon quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden.
Kolek began his career at George Mason University, and in his rookie season during the 2020-21 campaign, he was named the Atlantic-10 Conference’s Rookie of the Year. During his two seasons at St. George's, he was named the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season.
