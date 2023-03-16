Cumberland senior defenseman Jacob Lopes, #8, takes the puck away from La Salle Academy sophomore forward Evan Barbosa and takes it down the ice during Sunday afternoon’s Frozen Four game at Providence College’s Schneider Arena. The Rams eliminated the Clippers, 6-1.
Cumberland High senior left wing Christian Oliveira takes a shot during Sunday afternoon’s Division I Frozen Four game against La Salle Academy at Providence College. Oliveira scored the Clippers’ only goal in their 6-1 loss.
PROVIDENCE – It was an exciting atmosphere on Sunday afternoon at Providence College’s Schneider Arena for the RIIL’s inaugural Frozen Four, but that excitement was soon taken from the Cumberland High boys’ hockey team and its loyal fans, as the Clippers fell to La Salle Academy, 6-1, in the Division I semifinals.
New this year to the boys’ and girls’ hockey playoffs were single-elimination semifinal-round games, instead of traditional best-of-three series. Cumberland head coach Mark Andreozzi said that, being “a traditionalist,” he would have preferred the best-of-three semifinals, but he ended up liking how playing one winner-take-all game felt.
“If we won this (game), we wouldn’t have had to come back and play them again,” said Andreozzi, whose Clippers ended their best season as a D-I team with a 13-6-1 mark and a third-place finish in the 12-team division. “(La Salle) is the favorite to win it all the way through.”
The Clippers took it to the Rams in the first period in Sunday’s showdown. They were able to kill two penalties in the first eight minutes, and through most of the period, they kept the Rams off the scoreboard.
“It was about as perfect as we could play,” Andreozzi said. “We were shutting them down and eliminating their opportunities. We created opportunities for ourselves, but we just didn’t capitalize.”
The Clippers outshot the Rams, 9-5, in that period, but La Salle ended up taking a 1-0 lead into the second. With 1:13 to play in the period, and 21 seconds after they killed a penalty, the Rams got on the board on a goal by Cameron Tasca that was set up by Matthew Baxter.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, the Rams struck for a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the second period. At 3:13, La Salle’s Seamus Murphy set up Tyler Garofalo from the point and he blasted in the puck for a power-play goal, and at 4:56, Ronan Peterson stole the puck and passed it to Baxter, who took a shot that was stopped by Cumberland goalie Jared Johnson, but Peterson was there to put in the rebound.
“(Down) 1-0 going into the second, (we were) still happy,” said Andreozzi. “We were getting opportunities and eliminating theirs. But then (La Salle scored) a power-play goal and we couldn’t stay out of the box.”
After a Cumberland timeout, the Clippers found themselves on a power play. Jamie Robbins and Troy Senn put shots on net, but they were either blocked by La Salle goalie Caleb Jawharjian or sailed wide.
Samuel Lopes also got in on the action, but he had a quality opportunity get turned away by Jawharjian.
About six minutes later, the Clippers went on another power play. Christian Oliveira almost scored a goal when he took a shot that appeared to go into the net, but was instantly cleared and not called a goal.
Again, the opportunities were there for Cumberland in the third period, especially on a 5-on-3 power play six minutes into the period that the Clippers couldn’t capitalize on.
With 3:44 left, the Clippers pulled Johnson for an extra skater, and eight seconds later, the Clippers got on the board when Oliveira scored off a pass from Robbins. But instead of using that goal as a spike in momentum, the Clippers got sloppy, and 28 seconds after, the Rams got their three-goal lead back on a goal from Paul Boghosian.
Things fell off the rails for Cumberland after that. The Rams scored another power-play goal by Garofalo with 2:01 to play in the game and extended their lead on a goal by Riley Brown with 48.7 seconds to go.
“We took it to them and really played within ourselves, and we didn’t get too excited in the moment,” Andreozzi added. “I thought we were good. The second period kind of fell apart, and we came back in the third, but (when you’re down) 3-1, then you’re trying to press.”
“I thought we played better in the third,” Andreozzi continued. “We generated opportunities, but we just couldn’t bury them. I think we should have gotten more and I don’t think we shot enough. I think we needed to get to the net more.”
In order to get to the Frozen Four, the 3rd-seeded Clippers needed to outlast 6th-seeded Prout in three games. Cumberland lost the series opener, 6-4, but came back to win the next two games by scores of 5-2 and 4-0.
“I thought the season was great,” Andreozzi said. “We accomplished everything that we wanted to accomplish. We wanted to make the playoffs, we wanted a winning record, and we wanted to be in the top four. Those were all goals for us. Everyone else in the league thought we would be close to the bottom, but we accomplished everything and we were one game away from the finals.”
Second-seeded La Salle, which improved to 16-2-1, will take on top-seeded two-time defending champion Bishop Hendricken (17-1-1) for the state title next Sunday at 7 p.m. at Schneider Arena. The Rams swept 7th-seeded Mount Saint Charles Academy by scores of 9-2 and 6-3 in their quarterfinal-round series.
