Cumberland junior Joseph Parenteau makes his way to the basket for a layup as Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie tries to defend him during last Friday night’s Division I matchup at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. Parenteau scored 18 points to help lead the Clippers to a 64-56 win.
Cumberland senior guard Kalil Fofana elevates over Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie for a three-pointer during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Wellness Center. Fofana scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Clippers to a 64-56 victory. Cumberland took an 8-7 record and a four-game win streak into its showdown on Wednesday night against unbeaten Bishop Hendricken.
Smithfield High senior Ray Porter, center, motors past Cumberland High junior Luke Plumer, #12, and makes his way to the basket for an easy layup during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Clippers’ Wellness. To the right of Porter are Cumberland seniors Kalil Fofana, #1, and Mason Moniz, #3. Porter scored 14 points in the Sentinels’ 64-56 loss to Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season.
And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.
“This was a good win for us,” Cumberland head coach Gary Reedy added. “(Smithfield) is a good team. Both teams played back-to-back (nights), but I thought in the end, a couple of their guys were winded and we hung on.”
The Clippers, who had topped Woonsocket at home last Tuesday, Jan. 31, 59-50, and then traveled down to Westerly two nights later and grabbed a 48-41 win over the Bulldogs, continued their winning ways on Monday night back at home by cruising past North Kingstown, 72-50, for their eighth win.
In the Clippers’ victory last Friday night, the Sentinels kept the score close throughout the night, but their usually stellar defense was picked apart by the Clippers. And when the Sentinels struggled offensively, the Clippers were on, especially senior guard Kalil Fofana, who scored a game-high 25 points.
“I thought (sophomore) Evan Spencer played great defense,” Reedy noted. “And (senior) Kalil (Fofana) was on tonight. When Kalil is on, the rest of the bunch kind of feed off it.”
The Sentinels, who slipped to 8-5 with the loss, had tied the score on four different occasions, but could not take the lead. Four seniors led their offense: Ray Porter and Chris Currie each scored 14 points, Nick Collins added nine, and Reilly Bennett, whose father is Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett, had an off-night with just eight.
“Joe’s son is a tough kid, a tough player, and a great shooter,” said Reedy. “And (Currie) was there driving in the hole. We were getting beat on some penetration.”
The score was tied at 17-17 after a quarter of play, but the Clippers took the lead when junior Joe Parenteau, who concluded the night with 18 points, and Connor Allard sank back-to-back three-pointers. Smithfield responded with a three-pointer from senior Aidan Fair, but the Clippers regained their six-point lead, 35-29, by halftime.
After three quarters, the Clippers went up by double digits, 50-40, but the Sentinels, who received 10 points from Currie in the final quarter, came back to cut the deficit to a basket, 53-51, with 2:45 to play in the game.
But Fofana’s shot was dead on, and he got hot late from the floor and the free-throw line. He keyed a seven-point run that helped the Clippers extend their lead to nine.
“All the credit goes to (Cumberland),” the Smithfield head coach added. “They played a great game, and they’ve been playing well. Gary is an excellent coach, and he’s doing a good job with those guys. They outplayed us and they deserved it tonight.”
As for last Friday’s victory, “we have to win a couple more to try to get in the Open (Tournament),” Reedy added. “But we have another guy down (Luke Plumer). It’s been like that all year. One (player) comes back, one goes down.”
Monday’s victory over the Skippers was never in doubt, as the Clippers scored 23 of the game’s first 29 points and shook off an 11-0 run by N.K. on their way to victory. Fofana finished the night with a game-high 32 points; senior Andrew Ramos and Parenteau each had nine, and senior Taye Meerboot added eight points for the second straight game.
The Clippers’ win over Westerly was an exciting one that saw Cumberland battle back from a 24-18 deficit and limit the Bulldogs to just five points in the fourth quarter. Fofana’s 12 points and Meerbott’s nine keyed the offense.
The Clippers, who end their regular-season schedule by hosting five of their final seven games, hosted undefeated Bishop Hendricken on Wednesday night, and on Friday at 7 p.m., they will pay a visit to Cranston East. Their finale is next Monday at home against Portsmouth.
