FALMOUTH, Mass. – The Cumberland High boys’ cross country team came home from the Cape last Saturday night with a shiny championship plaque from the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational that took place at the Barnstable Fairgrounds.
The Clippers topped a field of 49 teams from across the region in the 3.1-mile Large School race by scoring 193 points to hold off two of Massachusetts’ best programs, Concord-Carlisle High (206) and Brookline High (213).
Cumberland senior Henry Dennen had a race to remember, as he placed fourth out of 365 runners in a time of 16:00.5, and junior Cole McCue wasn’t too far behind him in seventh place in 16:10.0.
The Clippers’ next finisher was junior Anderson Jacinto, who placed 61st in a time of 17:14.3, and rounding out the scorers were senior Ethan Carpenter, who finished 69th (17:22.5), and junior Sam Kucal, who grabbed 81th place (17:32.7).
Senior Matt Picchioni also cracked the top 100 by placing 98th in 17:43.9.
In the girls’ Large School race, the Clippers placed seventh out of 38 teams with 246 points, and only one point separated them from 6th-place Milton, Mass.
Freshman standout Kiley DeFusco led the Clippers by placing 34th out of 287 runners in a time of 20:04.5, and 9.2 seconds behind her in 38th place was junior Annie Henderson.
Also placing in the 100 were sophomores Summer Sartini (47th place, 20:22.3) and Grace Belt (83rd, 21:01.9) and freshman Rose Tuomisto (92nd, 21:08.8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.