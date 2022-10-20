CUMBERLAND – For the first time in 11 years, Cumberland and Lincoln faced each other in a Division I boys’ soccer game, and there was plenty of action in last Saturday morning’s matchup at Tucker Field, as the Clippers pulled out a 4-2 victory over their neighbors for their third win in their last four games.
The Clippers, who improved to 5-4-2, grabbed a 2-0 lead, but the Lions, who fell to 2-4-4 in their first season in D-I in over a decade, clawed their way back into the game and tied the score at the start of the second half.
But with the help of some mistakes and fouls by Lincoln, the Clippers took advantage and came back to score the go-ahead and insurance goals, and with their win, climb over the .500 mark for the first time this season.
“It was a good start,” noted Cumberland head coach Larry Lopes, whose team had rolled to a 6-0 win over East Providence three days earlier and saw sophomore Caden Moreira and junior Anthony Rossi each lead the way with two goals. “Just like on Wednesday, we started off strong and got a couple of goals to break the ice early.”
Senior defender Jacob Lopes and junior midfielder Lucas Carvalho scored the goals that gave the Clippers their two-goal lead 11 minutes into the contest. It looked like the Clippers would continue to dominate, but that second goal woke up the Lions, and about two minutes later, they got on the board.
Sophomore midfielder Alexander Denson stole the ball and raced toward the Clippers’ net. He then passed it to senior forward Oliver Fillion, who buried his shot with 12:22 to go in the first half.
“They have to learn that you can’t get off the bus and sleep for the first five minutes,” Lincoln head coach John D’Aloisio said of his players.
The last part of the first half was pretty even, but toward the end, the Lions seemed to take the momentum. They had possession to start the second half, and Fillion instantly took it right to the net in the opening minute for his second goal of the day.
“I was telling the kids that was probably one of the best individual goals that I’ve ever seen,” D’Aloisio said. “In my 13-14 years (as a head coach), I haven’t seen an individual goal like that. That was one positive out of (the game).”
The Lions kept up with the Clippers, but as the second half went on, they got sloppy and began to rack up the fouls.
“That was a mark of a good team, to come back 2-0 and tie it up,” D’Aloisio noted. “I felt we had the momentum, and the feeling of the game, I thought, was going in our direction. However, when you start committing foul after foul after foul, you cannot beat a team, especially like Cumberland.”
Twelve minutes into the second half, the Lions were whistled for a foul, giving Cumberland a free kick that junior midfielder Jacob Minot converted into the go-ahead goal. And with 11:40 to play, another free kick resulted in another goal for Minot.
“Jake Minot’s confidence is building,” the Cumberland head coach added. “I need him to be part of the equation. Other than that, everyone seems to have their role, and I think it’s starting to click.”
“(We were) undisciplined and we gave them set piece after set piece,” D’Aloisio added. “(Cumberland) is very, very good with corner kicks and set pieces, and we handed it right to them in that sense. But (Cumberland) also came out harder than us in the first five minutes. Hopefully, we’ll learn from that. They outplayed us for the first five minutes and that’s what you get.”
Coming back in games this season has been nothing new for the Clippers, who Lopes said had battled back from deficits on their home turf this season to play Mount Hope and Central Falls to 2-2 ties.
“We have that in us,” the head coach remarked. “But there are games where it takes us too long to get there. Today’s start is exactly what I preach as a coach, and they understand, but I need them to stay composed and play our style of soccer, which has been pretty nice to watch, and just get some more goals.”
This week promises to be a challenging one for the Clippers, who were scheduled to host defending state champion La Salle Academy on Wednesday night and will visit Moses Brown on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cumberland’s regular-season finale is on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at home against undefeated North Kingstown. The Skippers rolled into this week with a 10-0 mark, and the Rams were in second place at 8-2-1.
“We’ll work on Monday and Tuesday for La Salle and we’ll think about the other games moving forward,” said the Cumberland head coach. “It’s been a work in progress, but I think it’s coming together.”
Lincoln, meanwhile, played Bishop Hendricken on Monday and hosted East Providence on Wednesday. They will finish the week by facing La Salle on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Rams’ field.
As for playing in the state’s top division, “it’s had its ups and downs,” D’Aloisio admitted. “It’s been difficult at times and it’s been very gratifying, but I think the kids are at a point now where we expect to do well. The learning experience was (a 6-0 loss to North Kingstown in) our first game, but now it’s been business as usual. Hopefully, we can pick up three points somewhere and keep it going.”
