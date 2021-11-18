CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams trekked back home from Vermont late Saturday afternoon with their best finishes at the New England championship meet since 2015.
The CHS boys, who were fresh off their runner-up finish at the previous weekend’s state meet, placed 12th out of 29 teams and saw two runners crack the top 40 on Thetford Academy’s 3.1-mile course. Junior Cole McCue took 33rd place out of 263 runners in a time of 17:19.02, and senior Henry Dennen placed 39th in 17:24.57.
La Salle Academy, which placed second in the team standings with 162 points, 23 more than the regional champion, Vermont’s Union High School District No. 32, saw three Cumberland runners help lead their charge.
Senior Adam Thibodeau, who will continue his running career at UMass-Amherst, finished 22nd in 17:04.55, and his classmate, Jack Casey, who will run at Columbia University next week, was 1.9 seconds behind him in 24th place. Taking 38th place in 17:24.40 was junior Phil Simas.
Also finishing among the top 60 finishers was Lincoln High senior Nathan Evans, who took 54th place in 17:36.56.
In the girls’ meet, freshman Kiley DeFusco placed 43rd out of 259 runners in a time of 20:58.77 to help guide the Clippers to a 15th-place finish out of 28 teams. Placing 63rd in 21:23.44 was Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.