LINCOLN – After placing fourth at last year’s state championship meet with a senior-less lineup, could this season be one to treasure for the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team?

Only time will tell, but on Monday afternoon in their Northern Division opener at Chase Farm, the Clippers looked every bit like a team that should make noise again once the end of October rolls around with the class meets.

