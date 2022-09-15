LINCOLN – After placing fourth at last year’s state championship meet with a senior-less lineup, could this season be one to treasure for the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team?
Only time will tell, but on Monday afternoon in their Northern Division opener at Chase Farm, the Clippers looked every bit like a team that should make noise again once the end of October rolls around with the class meets.
Competing against Lincoln, Davies, and Scituate on the farm’s challenging 3.1-mile course, which was back in use after a year’s absence, the Clippers swept the top five places with ease, as well as 16 of the top 19 spots, to defeat the Lions, 15-47, and blank the Patriots and Spartans by 15-50 scores.
As expected, sophomore standout Kiley DeFusco, who earned First-Team All-State honors last season by finishing sixth at the state meet, won the race in a time of 20:48, and behind her was a pack of Clippers that included sophomore Emily Bourke and freshman Charli McCue, who posted times of 21:36, and senior Susanna Henderson and sophomore Rose Tuomisto, who were a second behind them.
Lincoln junior Sequoia Drolet then took sixth place in a time of 22:39, and after Cumberland junior Anna Kalafut placed seventh in 22:59 and Lincoln sophomore Elizabeth Alger finished eighth in 23:27, the Clippers swept the next seven places.
Junior Julia Laverty (23:29), senior Grace Holmander (23:31), junior Grace Belt, and senior Emma Peterson clocked times under 24 minutes, and seniors Katlynn Joseph and Delaney Goggin, and freshman Addison Buchanan rounded out the top 15 places.
All in all, the Clippers delivered a stellar performance, especially on a tough course, which not only features its share of twists and turns at the start, but also the rolling hills in the back of the farm.
“It’s a great spot,” said head girls’ coach Marty Crowley. “We ran the course once, back in the first week (of the preseason), but trying to put it all together when you get to a new place is challenging.”
“The times will probably be a little slower here than they normally would be, because of the long hills out back, but we started, we finished, and all our kids did a nice job today,” he added. “They did what they were supposed to do, and they stayed together for a long period of time.”
As for this season’s top runners, Henderson, Bourke, Tuomisto, and junior Summer Sartini were also among the top 42 finishers at last season’s RIIL meet, and McCue, who was a student at North Cumberland Middle School, was last year’s state champion at the RIPCOA meet at Bryant University.
Also back from last year’s squad, but did not compete on Monday, is senior Grace Carr, who won the RIIL outdoor state title in the 800 meters this past spring and set a handful of indoor and outdoor school records, including the 800 mark in a time of 2:14.29.
While the Clippers have a formidable lineup that should enjoy plenty of success at the Class A and state meets and beyond, they also have one that could reach a truly magical milestone.
Monday’s victories raised the Clippers’ state-best win streak to 94 and inched them closer to becoming the first girls’ team in RIIL history to hit the century mark.
Next up for the Clippers is next Tuesday afternoon’s meet at the Monastery against Smithfield, which went 11-1 last season and return six of its top seven runners, and Mount Saint Charles.
“Have you ever talked to a pitcher who throwing a no-hitter in the dugout?” Crowley said with a laugh when asked about the milestone. “(These meets) are all tough. We have Smithfield and Mount (Saint Charles) next week, and that’s not going to be easy. We have our work cut out for us, so it’s just about the next race.”
In the boys’ race that took place a half hour before the girls answered the starter’s gun, the Clippers, who placed second at last year’s state meet, also proved why they will again be a team to watch, as they defeated the Lions, 20-41; Scituate, 15-48, and Davies, 15-50.
Those three victories also extended their win streak to 52 meets.
Lincoln senior Nathan Evans and Cumberland senior Cole McCue, who placed 11th and 11th respectively at the RIIL meet, battled for the lead in Monday’s race, but Evans prevailed on his home course in a time of 16:30 that topped McCue by 14 seconds.
But not far behind McCue were four of his teammates, as senior Anderson Jacinto (16:59), junior Connor Magill (16:05), sophomore San Henderson (16:07), and junior Nolan Rogalski, and after Lincoln senor Patrick Riordan took seventh place in 18 minutes flat, Cumberland grabbed the next two spots behind freshman Jake Schonhoff (18:14) and senior Harvey Wheaton (18:31).
Rounding out the top 15 finishers were Lincoln junior Bobby Rouleau and sophomore Logan Halliwell and Cumberland freshman Colin Peterson, junior Will O’Shea, senior Collen Spencer, and freshman Noah Brown.
