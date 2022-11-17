Henderson and McCue in girls' race
Cumberland senior Annie Henderson, shown in action at the state championship meet, with her teammate, freshman Charli McCue, four seconds behind her, capped her high school cross country career in style at last Saturday afternoon’s New England championship meet by taking 91st place out of 245 runners in a time of 20:49.79. McCue, meanwhile, placed 64th in 20:18.45.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

GLOCESTER – There have been a lot of outstanding teams in the Cumberland High cross country program that have come and gone over the past few decades, but none of them were able to accomplish what the boys’ and girls’ squads achieved at last Saturday afternoon’s New England championship meet at Ponaganset High.

The Clippers felt right at home – a half hour away on the Chieftains’ 3.1-mile course – in delivering their best finishes at the regional meet since 1983, as the boys’ team took seventh place out of 30 teams, and the girls’ squad, thanks to the efforts of their number six runner, sophomore Emily Bourke, also cracked the top 10 by taking 10th place.

