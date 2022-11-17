Cumberland senior Annie Henderson, shown in action at the state championship meet, with her teammate, freshman Charli McCue, four seconds behind her, capped her high school cross country career in style at last Saturday afternoon’s New England championship meet by taking 91st place out of 245 runners in a time of 20:49.79. McCue, meanwhile, placed 64th in 20:18.45.
GLOCESTER – There have been a lot of outstanding teams in the Cumberland High cross country program that have come and gone over the past few decades, but none of them were able to accomplish what the boys’ and girls’ squads achieved at last Saturday afternoon’s New England championship meet at Ponaganset High.
The Clippers felt right at home – a half hour away on the Chieftains’ 3.1-mile course – in delivering their best finishes at the regional meet since 1983, as the boys’ team took seventh place out of 30 teams, and the girls’ squad, thanks to the efforts of their number six runner, sophomore Emily Bourke, also cracked the top 10 by taking 10th place.
Last Saturday’s sunny weather was almost similar to the low-to-mid 70s temperatures that rudely greeted the runners at the R.I. meet, “but there was a little wind, which kept it cool,” reported Cumberland girls’ head coach Marty Crowley. Rain also drenched the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and while the course wasn’t 100 percent, it didn’t prevent the Clippers from finishing their cross country seasons with exclamation points.
The boys’ team, which was coming off a runner-up finish at the Class A meet and a third-place performance at the state meet, experienced a bit of misfortune before the race, as the Clippers were forced to head to the starting line minus their number three runner, senior Sam Kucal, who had suffered an injury.
But Cumberland rolled up its sleeves and went to work with its six runners, as senior Cole McCue and sophomore Sam Henderson captured top-50 finishes to lead the way. McCue took 45th place out of 260 runners in a time of 16:46.89, and four places and 2.54 seconds behind him was Henderson.
The Clippers then cemented their 7th-place finish when their junior class stepped up and placed three runners among the top 140 with times under 17:45: Nolan Rogalski took 108th place in 17:23.77, and after Connor Magill finished 120th in 17:29.48, Kaiden Moran placed 136th in 17:42.42.
The boys’ race also saw two local runners from St. Raphael Academy place among the top 120. Cumberland’s Jeremiah Rocha, who is a junior, took 67th place in 16:58.4, and Lincoln’s Pedro Mayol, who is a senior – and two days earlier, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his running career at UMass-Lowell – finished 118th in 17:27.85.
As for the newly crowned Class A champion girls’ team, which placed second at the previous weekend’s state meet, the Clippers ended up in a tie for 10th place with Orono, Maine. But because Bourke, who took 219th place in 23:19.56, finished 16 places higher than Orono’s sixth finisher, the Clippers earn their place among the top 10.
Cumberland was also the top R.I. team at the meet. East Greenwich, which scored 22 fewer points than Cumberland to win the previous week’s state championship, was the next team from this state in the standings, as the Avengers placed 17th.
“What a way to wrap up a great season,” Crowley said of his runners. “A Top-10 finish in New Englands. The first time in 39 years we’ve finished that high in that meet, and the same for the state meet. And the first time since 1994, we’ve won the Class A meet. What these kids have accomplished is nothing short of spectacular.”
The Clippers, who ran without the services of their number five runner, sophomore Rose Tuomisto, were guided by sophomore Kiley DeFusco, who finished 39th out of 245 runners in a time of 19:49:43, and freshman Charli McCue, who placed 64th – and was the ninth 9th-grader to cross the finish line – in 20:18.45.
Also placing among the top 100 were seniors Grace Carr (85th place, 20:40.67) and Annie Henderson (91st, 20:49.79), and rounding out the Clippers’ top five was junior Anna Kalafut, who finished 202nd in 22:41.19.
Watching the boys’ team, as well as his squad, excel among the region’s best runner certainly made Crowley smile, “and it’s a testament to the job that (head coach) Kerrie (Carpenter) does with the boys’ program,” said Crowley. “Cumberland has always kind of been a running community, and just to have the opportunity to try to get the best out of our student-athletes on both the boys’ and girls’ side is cool. It’s really cool.”
