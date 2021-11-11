GLOCESTER – It’s been quite some time since the Cumberland High boys’ and girls’ and Lincoln High boys’ cross country teams treasured a state championship meet as the one that transpired last Saturday afternoon.
Almost every runner who hailed from Cumberland and Lincoln clocked a personal-best time on Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. Seven runners from both towns received All-State recognition. Twenty will be heading to Saturday’s New England meet in Thetford, Vt.
And the story of the day?
It was the Cumberland boys’ squad, which not only finished second in the team standings in its race, but also saw senior Henry Dennen deliver a truly splendid performance that saw him take second place out of 146 runners in a time of 15:41.69.
In a fast and furious race that saw its top seven runners post times that ranked among the top 100 in the history of the legendary course. St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego used a strong kick in the final mile to pull away from everyone and capture the individual title in 15:32.30.
Dennen, meanwhile, also turned out the jets late to capture a close battle for the silver medal with Classical High senior Cooper Michaud, who was 1.03 seconds behind Dennen, and South Kingstown High senior Antonio Capalbo, who trailed Michaud by 0.63 of a second.
“I’m happy with everything,” added Dennen, whose time is the 40th-best ever recorded at Ponaganset. “Cooper’s been amazing all season, and I was scared of him coming down the last (200 yards), so I just hammered it and gave it everything I had, and it worked out really well.”
“Deep down, I knew he was always capable of this,” said head boys’ coach Kerrie Carpenter. “Henry is an extremely smart runner. All of our training and our race planning, he takes very seriously and is able to apply it very well.”
Grabbing fifth place in a time of 15:52.43 was La Salle Academy senior and Cumberland resident Jack Casey. Like Dennen, the Columbia University-bound Casey earned First-Team All-State honors, and like Dennen, he nipped a runner down the stretch, Classical senior Nicholas Mott, who took sixth place 0.53 of a second behind the Class A champion.
Receiving Second-Team All-State honors for placing in the eighth through 14th spots were Cumberland native and La Salle senior Adam Thibodeau, who finished ninth in 16:03.75; Lincoln junior Nathan Evans, who placed 11th in 16:04.04, and Cumberland junior Cole McCue, who was right behind Evans in 16:06.33.
The Clippers, meanwhile, quietly clinched second place when senior Ethan Carpenter took 25th place in 16:42.47, junior Sam Kucal placed 40th in 17:04.55, and a new addition to the lineup, freshman Sam Henderson, finished 50th in 17:16.25.
A week earlier, Henderson had placed third at the state championship meet, and his finish at last Saturday’s meet allowed the Clippers to end up with 125 points for their lowest point total since 2014. Hendricken won the state title with 62 points, and taking third was defending state champion La Salle with 136.
“Huge props to Sam Henderson,” offered Dennen. “He moved up from the junior varsity last week, and we thought he’d be our sixth or seventh (runner). But he came in fifth and he stepped up huge for us.”
“Sam progressed all season,” added the head coach. “He demonstrates a fire in him that I really like, so I knew this would be a really good matchup for him to be a part of.”
Hendricken and La Salle had swept the top two places in the previous nine state meets, so to break up that tandem and capture the state runner-up plaque was truly satisfying for the Clippers.
“The plan is always to be number one,” noted the head coach. “There are two number ones I feel in this state, there’s the overall number one champion, and then there’s that public school number one. We’ve come up short two years in a row, so we always have that in the back of our minds.
“But the powerhouses of Hendricken and La Salle and their legacies — to break into that today just feels remarkable.”
“I’m so happy,” said Dennen. “We beat them both at (last month’s) Great American (Cross Country Festival in Cary, N.C.). We wanted to do it again, and we gave it everything we had.”
Evans, meanwhile, set a school record for the fastest LHS runner on Ponaganset’s course with his excellent time, and his finish helped the Lions place seventh in the standings with 217 points.
The finish was the Lions’ best since their 3rd-place showing in 2004, and their point total was just 13 shy of 6th-place South Kingstown, which earned the state’s final team berth in the New England meet.
State freshman champion Logan Halliwell also took 47th place in 17:11.30 for the Lions. Senior Ben Martins finished 53rd in 17:24.81, which was just 0.47 of a second behind the Clippers’ sixth finisher, senior Matt Picchioni, and senior Pranjal Mathur also cracked the top 60 by placing 60th in 17:35.85.
In the girls’ race, which took place 45 minutes before the start of the boys’ meet, northern Rhode Island’s top finisher was Cumberland freshman Kiley DeFusco, who earned First-Team All-State honors by taking sixth place in a time of 19:01.84, which like Evans, established a school record on the Ponaganset course.
Repeating as the state champion in a blazing time of 17:40.65 was East Greenwich junior Reese Fahys. The next four finishers clocked times in the 18:00s, and while the 5th-place finisher, North Kingstown sophomore Rory Sullivan, finished 9.28 seconds ahead of DeFusco, the 7th-place finisher, N.K. senior Molly Sullivan, was 15.18 seconds behind her.
“I felt really good today,” said DeFusco. “I was really nervous before the race, but I’m very happy with how I did. I thought I would be close to First-Team, but I didn’t think I was going to take sixth (place). I thought I would be seventh or eighth.”
Earning Second-Team All-State honors was Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris, who took 13th place in 19:41.93, and just missing out on a spot among the Third-Team selections was Cumberland junior Susanna Henderson, who placed 22nd in 20:05.63.
As for the Clippers, they took fourth place in the team standings with 119 points, trailing North Kingstown (64), La Salle (75), and East Greenwich (76), and also grabbing spots in the top 60 were sophomore Summer Sartini (33rd, 20:36.54), freshmen Emily Bourke (35th, 20:39.54) and Rose Tuomisto (42nd, 20:52.67), and junior Grace Carr (54th, 21:16.75).
“All our kids, one through seven, ran great today,” said head girls’ coach Marty Crowley. “Again, our depth was on display. Our two through seven could change in any given race, and today, our depth paid off for us. I’m so happy for the kids. They deserve this and they work very hard.”
The LHS girls’ squad, which was making its first appearance at the state meet since 2016, was led by sophomore Sequoia Drolet, who finished 72nd in 21:49.36, and senior Carson Cole, who placed 98th in 22:30.82.
