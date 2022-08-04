CUMBERLAND – For the first time in five seasons, the Cumberland Youth Baseball League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team is a state champion and off to the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn.
But unlike the 2017 team, as well as the other three Cumberland teams from the 2010s that took the field in Bristol, this summer’s ballclub will not be playing in the New England Division, but in a new-look Metro Division.
With the Little League World Series celebrating its 75th anniversary this summer, the tourney has been expanded from 16 to 20 teams, meaning an extra team from this country – the Metro Division and Mountain Region (Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Nevada) – and outside it will be added to the field.
The good news for the move to the Metro Division? Cumberland will only need to outlast three other teams in its double-elimination tourney and not the other five New England states.
The bad news? Cumberland won’t be facing three teams it has traditionally feasted on in the regionals, the state champions from Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Instead, Cumberland will face the Connecticut state champions, Fairfield American, as well as two state champions which played in the Mid-Atlantic Region, New York (Massapequa Coast) and New Jersey (Toms River East).
As for the New England Division? Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are the four entrants.
How tough is this new division? Six times since 2011, a Rhode Island team has represented New England at the World Series, and on four occasions since 2010, Connecticut has carried the N.E. flag. The other four states have combined to win seven New England titles since 2002.
New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, meanwhile, have been the dominant teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the past decade or so. Since 2010, N.J. and Pennsylvania has each won four regional titles, while New York has captured three since 2010.
It’s been eight years since Cumberland captured a regional title and earned a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., and the team’s quest to win another banner begins Saturday at 7 p.m. when the all-stars face Fairfield American.
While Cumberland boasts four state titles from 2010-17, Fairfield American has also dominated the 2010s in its state and won seven championships from 2010-18.
The winner of Saturday’s game, as well as the tourney opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. between Massapequa Coast and Toms River East, will face each other in the winners’ bracket final next Monday at 1 p.m. The losing teams, meanwhile, will be back in action on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s winning team and Monday’s losing team will play an elimination game next Wednesday at 7 p.m., and that winner will take on Monday’s winning team in the championship game next Friday at 7 p.m.
Next Monday and Friday’s game will be televised live on ESPN, and ESPN2 will air Wednesday night’s contest.
Breen Field is located at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on 335 Mix St. Admission to the games is free.
