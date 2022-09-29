EAST PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2003. The Clippers picked up a huge victory last Saturday morning over another undefeated team, East Providence High, and they’re currently sitting at number five in the state’s high school rankings.

And while that’s all fine and dandy, the Clippers’ accomplishments after three weeks of play mean very little to the players and the coaches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.