Cumberland senior defensive end Patrick Converse, #51, gets ready to haul down East Providence senior quarterback Max Whiting for a six-yard loss five minutes into last Saturday morning’s Division II-A matchup at Pierce Field. The Clippers improved to 3-0 by rolling to a 31-7 victory.
Left, Cumberland senior tailback Andy Ray, #8, finds a hold to run through and takes off on a 12-yard carry on the third play of last Saturday morning’s game at Tucker Field. Ray ran for a career-best 175 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to help lead the Clippers to a 31-7 victory. Right, Cumberland sophomore quarter Evan Spencer, right, is congratulated by senior Miguel Garcia, left, and lineman Ethan Delgado, #56, after his 45-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the third quarter gave the Clippers a 25-7 lead. Spencer ended up carrying the ball nine times for 111 yards and running in a pair of two-point conversions.
Cumberland sophomore quarter Evan Spencer, right, is congratulated by senior Miguel Garcia, left, and lineman Ethan Delgado, #56, after his 45-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the third quarter gave the Clippers a 25-7 lead. Spencer ended up carrying the ball nine times for 111 yards and running in a pair of two-point conversions.
EAST PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2003. The Clippers picked up a huge victory last Saturday morning over another undefeated team, East Providence High, and they’re currently sitting at number five in the state’s high school rankings.
And while that’s all fine and dandy, the Clippers’ accomplishments after three weeks of play mean very little to the players and the coaches.
“We just told them, ‘Guys, we’re not full yet,’” said head coach Josh Lima. “We’re still hungry. We went into this game 2-0 and everyone’s like, “Oh, look at how happy they are. We’re not happy. We’re not satisfied. Did we play well? Yes. Could we play better? Of course.”
The Clippers certainly played well in last weekend’s 31-7 victory over the Townies at Pierce Field, as senior tailback Andy Ray enjoyed the best game of his high school career by running for a career-best 175 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Ray gave an early indication that the day was going to belong to him on the Clippers’ initial possession, a 9-play, 61-yard drive that took four minutes and 16 seconds and saw Ray not only carry the ball seven times for 56 yards, but also score the game’s first points with a 5-yard touchdown run.
With 1:48 to play in the first half, he made it a 19-7 game with a 9-yard touchdown run, and on his final carry of the contest, he capped the Clippers’ scoring by racing into the end zone on a 3-yard run with 4:25 left in the contest.
Sophomore quarterback Evan Spencer also carried the ball nine times for 111 yards and ran in a pair of two-point conversions, and his best carry came when he broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the third quarter to give the Clippers a 25-7 lead.
“Evan Spencer is a beast, and Andy Ray is such a great complement in the backfield,” added Lima. “And we have (senior Miguel) Garcia, who also runs the ball well.”
Speaking of Garcia, the linebacker was a beast on defense and led the Clippers with 10 tackles. Senior defensive end Patrick Converse set the tone early on E.P.’s third play of the game with a six-yard sack of senior quarterback Max Whiting, and he and senior Pat Giroux also each ended the day with eight tackles.
Senior kicker Mike Chandler also delivered the first field goal of his high school career, a 27-yarder with seven seconds left in the opening quarter to give Cumberland an 11-0 lead.
As they traditionally do each season, the Clippers opened their season with a tough non-league game against an out-of-state opponent, and on Sept. 9, they took on Somerset-Berkley Regional High School of Somerset, Mass., which plays in the MIAA’s South Coast Conference.
The Clippers, who will host the Blue Raiders in their season opener next fall, escaped with a 27-26 victory, but the experience of playing an opponent as physical as Somerset-Berkley was more valuable than a non-league ‘W’ in the win column.
“We wanted to play that game because it was a physical, punch-you-in-the-mouth game,” admitted Lima. “You don’t see many teams in Rhode Island who play like that, and that got us ready physically. The 7-on-7s and all the stuff you do in the summer is great, but when push comes to shove and you have to stand up and fight, games like that matter.”
The following weekend, the Clippers paid a visit to East Greenwich and rolled to a 35-14 victory that saw them control the clock for nearly 32 1/2 minutes. Ray ran for 120 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Spencer completed six of his eight passes for 115 yards and two TDs and also ran in a score.
Senior defensive back James Titre highlighted the defense with a 56-yard interception return, and junior linebacker Patrick Brennan also had an interception and seven tackles.
Believe it or not, the Clippers will finally play in their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host neighboring Burrillville. This contest is only one of three regular-season games that are scheduled at Tucker Field.
