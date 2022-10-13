Cumberland sophomore quarterback Evan Spencer races up the field and gets ready to pick up a first down during last Friday night’s Division II-A football game at Pariseau Field. Spencer rushed for 59 yards in the Clippers’ 27-7 loss. Cumberland, which is 4-1, will host Cranston West on Friday night in its Homecoming game.
Cumberland High junior tailback Andy Ray, center, holds on tightly to the ball while trying to break away from St. Raphael Academy senior defensive back Scott Palardy, #3, and senior linebacker Connor Curran, #17, during last Friday night’s Division II-A game at Pariseau Field. The Saints defeated the Clippers, 27-7.
St. Raphael Academy senior Moses Meus only carried the ball four times in last Friday night’s Division II-A showdown with St. Raphael Academy, but that didn’t stop the All-Stater from running for 70 yards and a a touchdown in the Saints’ 27-7 victory.
St. Raphael Academy senior running back #1 Ethan McCann-Carter continues to gain yards after catching a pass from his quarterback, Daniel Wulf. McCann-Carter caught 108-passing yard including a touchdown pass in the 27-7 win over Cumberland last Friday night at Pariseau Field.
PAWTUCKET – After kicking off its season with an overall record at 4-0 that included three lopsided victories over Division II-A opponents, the Cumberland High football team struggled with its execution, turnovers, and penalties in its matchup against St. Raphael Academy last Friday night and bused out of Pariseau Field with a disappointing 27-7 loss.
The Saints, who improved to 2-1 in the division, were firing on all cylinders and totaled over 300 yards of offense to top the Clippers, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run by senior Patrick Converse with 4:21 to play in the first quarter, but couldn’t do much after that.
“We didn’t do a good job up front,” added Cumberland head coach Josh Lima. “That’s one thing we’ve done really well for the past four or five weeks. We’ll have to watch the film and get better.”
Cumberland junior tailback Andrew Ray finished the night with 77 yards on the ground, and sophomore quarterback Evan Spencer added 59 before he exited the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.
Among the players who led the way for the Saints were junior quarterback Daniel Wulf, who completed eight of his 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who caught five of Wulf’s passes for 108.
The Saints, who ran for nearly 200 yards, also saw junior Aaron Julius accumulate 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and senior Moses Meus pick up 70 more and a TD on only four carries.
After Conserve scored his touchdown and junior Michael Chandler kicked the extra point, SRA came right back to tie the score, as Wulf capped a 12-play, 55-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to McCann-Carter and senior Jonah Costa tacked on the extra point.
Both teams then turned the ball over on fumbles, but Meus scored the Saints’ go-ahead touchdown on a 58-yard run with 3:44 left in the first half.
“I still think we are a really good football team,” added Lima, “but this was the worst game we’ve played in probably three years, on both sides of the ball and on special teams. We just didn’t execute.”
Between not executing, turning the ball over, and getting hit with penalties – Cumberland had eight for 66 yards – the Clippers could not dig themselves out of the hole they put themselves in, especially in the second half.
While Cumberland slipped to 3-1 in the division, they still remained in first place, with the Saints, Cranston West, and Mount Pleasant right below them with their 2-1 records. The Clippers will host Cranston West on their Homecoming Night on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We just have to regroup and we’ll be alright,” Lima added. “Obviously, you want to go undefeated or win as many games as possible, but we just go week-by-week, and this wasn’t our week.”
