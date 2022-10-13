PAWTUCKET – After kicking off its season with an overall record at 4-0 that included three lopsided victories over Division II-A opponents, the Cumberland High football team struggled with its execution, turnovers, and penalties in its matchup against St. Raphael Academy last Friday night and bused out of Pariseau Field with a disappointing 27-7 loss.

The Saints, who improved to 2-1 in the division, were firing on all cylinders and totaled over 300 yards of offense to top the Clippers, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run by senior Patrick Converse with 4:21 to play in the first quarter, but couldn’t do much after that.

