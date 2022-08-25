CUMBERLAND – When the state’s 43 high school football programs were ranked prior to the RIIL’s offseason realignment, based on their winning percentages, enrollments, and success in the playoffs, Cumberland High found itself perched at number five, which according to head coach Josh Lima, “is probably the highest we’ve even been” in the Clippers’ decades-long history.
But amazingly, being the fifth-ranked team in this state this year won’t be good enough for the Clippers to return to the state’s top division for the ninth straight season.
Instead, the Clippers will be playing in a new-look Division II, “and if you look at Division II and the teams that are in it, it’s loaded,” Lima said last Thursday afternoon before his team hit the field for a late afternoon workout. “With us, Portsmouth, and South Kingstown, there are a lot of really good football teams that are traditional Division I programs.”
“I know that’s it’s titled Division II, but when you look at it, is it really a Division II?” Lima asked. “Division II is traditionally teams who are (ranked) 15, 16, 17, and so on, but now, it’s teams five, six, seven, and eight, and it’s much different.”
Division I consists of the top four ranked teams, Bishop Hendricken, La Salle, North Kingstown, and Central, which will face each other once and also play a few D-II teams and some schools across state lines.
In Division II-A, Cumberland will face Burrillville, Cranston West, and East Providence, which joined the Clippers in the I-B ranks last year, and East Greenwich, which was a Division I-A team. St. Raphael Academy, which reached the last two Division II Super Bowls, and D-II playoff team Mount Pleasant round out the group.
Division II-B, meanwhile, contains five former D-I teams, Cranston East, Portsmouth, Shea, South Kingstown, and Woonsocket, and two D-II holdovers, Barrington and Westerly.
“It’s not like we’re facing a lot of new teams or we’re this big team that dropped down,” said Lima, whose Clippers are the only public school team to appear in the last five D-I playoffs. “We’re still playing a lot of these same teams, and then you add Barrington and St. Ray’s, who, if it was the same alignment as last year, would be in Division I anyway.”
“It is what it is,” he said. “And our kids don’t care. Our community doesn’t care. When I took over (in 2014) and we went up to Division I, I said, ‘We don’t want to drop back to Division II,’ meaning we didn’t want to be ranked 15, 16, or 17. We want to be in the top 10 every year. When we started out, we were eight or nine, but since then, we’ve been seven, six, and now five, so we’ve been right there.”
The Clippers, who currently have 88 players out for the program, will tackle their new division with an “inexperienced” team, noted Lima, but these Clippers won’t be as unseasoned as you’d think.
“I’ve been asked this before and I said we’re an ‘inexperienced experienced’ team,” he said. “And I know that’s kind of like an oxymoron, but when you think about it, we’re a team that returns a lot of starters and also has a lot of guys that saw a lot of playing time, but did not start games. It might be guys who rotated through at receiver or defensive back or spotted on our offensive line or at tight end.”
“And I think what we’ve done here, and it’s a credit to our coaching staff, is we get young guys ready so early and get them playing time as freshmen and sophomores, so there’s never that dropoff,” Lima added. “I think that’s a credit as to why we’re number five in the state.”
One of those players who saw quality varsity time as a freshman and will enter his senior year as one of the state’s top players is senior Patrick Conserve, who is a two-time First-Team All-State defensive end and a three-time All-Division player. He was one of the Clippers’ captains last season, and he has also excelled as an offensive guard.
“I think he’s the best lineman in the state, if not, then one or the best players in the state,” remarked Lima. “He has Division I scholarship offers, and I think if we didn’t have a COVID season, instead of having a handful of offers, he’d have dozen of offers, including bigger FCS offers.”
“He’s already a two-time All-Stater, and I think he’s going to be better than he’s ever been this year,” noted Lima. “Obviously, a guy like that is huge to have on the roster, and the best thing is when your best players are your best leaders, it’s awesome. With Pat, he’s our best player and he’s our leader – he’s our guy, the kids look up to him, and he’s a great person in the school.”
While Conserve enjoyed another fantastic season last fall, one player that quietly put together a spectacular year was senior outside linebacker Miguel Garcia. A two-time Second-Team All-Division player, Garcia led the Clippers in tackles (with 78) and fumble recoveries.
“He’s not a flashy player,” said Lima. “He doesn’t jump off the screen at you. He’s that kid who is the epitome of our program. He’s going to show up everyday, grind his tail off, and just outwork everyone, and that’s who he is as a person and a player and why he’s been so successful the past couple of years.”
Senior center Ryan Titus, who was a Third-Team All-Division pick, is also back, but could see his role on the offensive line change, especially since the Clippers have “eight guys who are rotating on the line right now,” said Lima.
Senior James Titre, who was a Second-Team All-Division player as a lockdown cornerback, also returns, as does versatile senior Taye Meerbott, who also shined as a wide receiver and a defensive back, and Evan Spencer, who was the top freshman on last season’s team.
Spencer, who was third on the team in rushing yards last year and also played wide receiver and defensive back, has been taking most of the snaps at quarterback this preseason, “and he’ll likely be the guy for us going forward,” added Lima.
As for the rest of the offensive line, junior right tackle Brady Gaulin is a returning starter, and senior offensive guard Gian Bustos “played a ton for us last year,” admitted Lima. Meerbott and juniors Ayden Goldstein, Ethan Delgado, and Aiden Fitzgerald are also in the mix, and senior tight end Jared Ptaszek and junior Andrew Brennan are tight ends.
While the Clippers are “rotating eight or nine guys at receiver right now,” Lima also noted that he has a heavy rotation of players in the backfield, with the top three players being Titre, Garcia, and junior Andy Ray, who is back with the program after sitting out last season.
The Clippers will host seven teams from the area in an Injury Fund jamboree next Friday, Sept. 2, at Tucker Field, and in the 8:30 p.m. finale, they will face neighboring Lincoln in a two-quarter exhibition.
The following Friday night, they will cross state lines and begin their two-year, season-opening, home-and-away series with Somerset-Berkley High, a member of the MIAA’s South Coast Conference, at the Blue Raiders’ Hanson Field in Somerset, Mass.
That will kick off a three-game road trip that includes games at East Greenwich and East Providence, and the Clippers won’t play in their home opener until Friday, Sept. 30, when they host Burrillville.
Season tickets to the Clippers’ home games will be cheap this season because there are only three on the schedule, “and it’s going to be different,” added Lima. “Obviously, our fans at home these last four or five years have been unbelievable. Our kids here, who call themselves “The Deck,” do a great job, and there’s us and probably two or three more schools in the state that really have a home-field advantage.”
“It’s fun when you walk over to Tucker on a Friday night and it’s buzzing. It’s a very cool atmosphere. It stinks that our kids only have three home games this year, but I told them, ‘Do you want to have five home games this year? Go win, because if you win, you’ll get home quarterfinal-round and semifinal-round games (in the playoffs).”
