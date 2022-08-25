Patrick Conserve defensive end
Senior defensive end Patrick Conserve, #51, shown tackling an East Providence High tailback in the backfield during a game last year, is a two-time First-Team All-State player and the marquee name back for this season’s Cumberland High football team. The Clippers will kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 9, by facing Somerset-Berkley High in a non-league test at the Raiders’ Hanson Field in Somerset, Mass.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

CUMBERLAND – When the state’s 43 high school football programs were ranked prior to the RIIL’s offseason realignment, based on their winning percentages, enrollments, and success in the playoffs, Cumberland High found itself perched at number five, which according to head coach Josh Lima, “is probably the highest we’ve even been” in the Clippers’ decades-long history.

But amazingly, being the fifth-ranked team in this state this year won’t be good enough for the Clippers to return to the state’s top division for the ninth straight season.

