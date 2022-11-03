GLOCESTER – What was expected to be a two-team battle for the Class A championship turned into arguably the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team’s finest performance at the class meet in decades.

Placing all seven of their runners among the top 17 finishers and their five scorers in the top 11 at last Saturday afternoon’s meet on Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course, the Clippers left zero doubt in capturing their first Class A title since 1994 by scoring 35 points to topple three-time champion La Salle Academy’s 58 and third-place North Kingstown’s 80.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.