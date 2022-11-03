GLOCESTER – What was expected to be a two-team battle for the Class A championship turned into arguably the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team’s finest performance at the class meet in decades.
Placing all seven of their runners among the top 17 finishers and their five scorers in the top 11 at last Saturday afternoon’s meet on Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course, the Clippers left zero doubt in capturing their first Class A title since 1994 by scoring 35 points to topple three-time champion La Salle Academy’s 58 and third-place North Kingstown’s 80.
This season has been truly a magical one for the Clippers, who earlier last month, captured their ninth straight Northern Division championship and upped their state-best dual-meet win streak to an astounding 103. Last weekend’s title checked off another box on their list of goals, and they’d love to add another check mark on Saturday afternoon.
The Clippers will return to the Chieftains’ legendary course for the RIIL Championships – the girls’ race is at 3 p.m., while the boys run 45 minutes later – and vie for their program’s sixth state title, but Cumberland’s first since 1981.
“The kids have been running well all year,” said Cumberland girls’ head coach Marty Crowley. “They’re focused, and now it’s onto next week. There are going to be a lot of good teams and runners here, especially from the other two classes. We have our work cut out for us, but we’re going to do what we’ve been doing all season long, and that’s just another week of work.”
As expected, La Salle senior Caroline Cummings breezed to victory in last weekend’s race, as her time of 18:22 was more than 80 seconds quicker than the next finisher, Cumberland sophomore Kiley DeFusco, who clocked a time of 19:42.3 that edged Pilgrim sophomore Keaney Bayha by 1.2 seconds.
Scituate resident and La Salle junior Mia Bettez then took fourth place in 19:46.5, but before the Rams saw their third runner cross the finish line, the Clippers grabbed six of the next 10 places to handily capture their championship.
Freshman Charli McCue, who took sixth place in 20:12.1, and senior Annie Henderson, who finished eighth in 20:18.3, stayed close to each other throughout the race, as did senior Grace Carr (10th place, 21:04.6) and sophomores Rose Tuomisto (11th, 21:14.2) and Emily Bourke (13th, 21:21.4). Hot on their heels was Cumberland’s next finisher, junior Anna Kalafut, who placed 17th in 21:46.1.
“All season, we’ve really been working on the pack mentality and sticking together, and that’s why we were able to have so many runners finish that close to each other,” added Henderson. “That’s really been a big goal this season.”
While the Clippers took home their championship plaque, Lincoln senior Nathan Evans struck gold in the morning’s first event – the Class B boys’ championship race – by using a fierce kick in the final third of a mile to clock a winning time of 16:16.0 that was 6.4 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher, Barrington junior Brandon Piedade.
It looked like Piedade was going to top the field of 90 runners that answered the starter’s gun, and as the race entered its final half mile and returned across the course’s infamous covered bridge, Evans thought so as well.
“I was hurting,” Evans said. “My legs were dead. But I noticed that Brandon was starting to (slow down) a little bit and kept looking back a lot, so I was like, ‘I can get him, I can get him.’ I slowly worked my way toward him, and on that final turn, I flew past him and just used all my energy and focused on the finish line.”
Evans’s outstanding performance helped the Lions place fourth in the team standings with 104 points, trailing Barrington (31), Ponaganset (80), and Chariho (86). The Lions had won the Class B title last season, but this year, did not have the services of their third and fifth runners, Evans noted, “but we pushed through, and I’m happy where the team is now.”
Also placing in the top 40 for Lincoln last week were sophomore Logan Halliwell (15th place, 17:42.3), senior Robert Rouleau (17th, 17:56.9), freshman Domino Costa (37th, 19:06.4), and senior Cameron Surmeian (40th, 19:19.1). Costa and Surmeian turned in personal-best times.
Because Barrington, Ponaganset, and Chariho had already qualified for the state meet by placing among the top three teams in their respective divisions during the dual-meet season, the Lions received the Class B’s spot in the state meet.
They will be joined at the starting line by Cumberland, which booked its reservations for the state meet last month by winning its fifth consecutive Northern Division title and extending its dual-meet win streak to 60. At last Saturday afternoon’s Class A meet, the Clippers finished in a tie for second place with La Salle, while defending state champion Bishop Hendricken took seven of the top 11 places to easily win the title with 26 points.
The Clippers and the Rams ended up with 61 points apiece, but the Rams landed the tiebreaker for the runner-up spot in the standings because their sixth finisher was faster than Cumberland’s runner.
Senior Cole McCue led the Clippers by grabbing third place in a time of 16:08.0, and sophomore Sam Henderson placed sixth in 16:20.0. Senior Sam Kucal also finished 13th in 16:42.4, and packed together for most of the race were juniors Connor Magill (21st place, 17:31.3) and Nolan Rogalski (22nd, 17:32.0), senior Anderson Jacinto (23rd, 17:43.5), and junior Kaiden Moran (26th, 17:54.2).
Another Cumberland runner who sported the La Salle colors also cracked the top 20, Phil Simas, who took 19th place in 17:28.2.
In the girls’ Class B race, Lincoln junior Sequoia Drolet earned a berth in the state meet by taking 13th place in a personal-best time of 21:10.6, and along placing in the top 40 for Lincoln were sophomore Elizabeth Alger (31st place, 22:43.5) and freshman Isabella DePina (37th, personal-best 23:29.3).
The boys’ Class C championship race, which was won by St. Raphael Academy, saw two local runners help the Saints win their second title in the last four years. Lincoln senior Pedro Mayol took ninth place in 16:38.0 and Cumberland junior Jeremiah Rocha placed 12th in a personal-best time of 16:48.9. The team’s head coach, Chris Magill, is also a Cumberland resident.
