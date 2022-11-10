GLOCESTER – In the days leading up to the state championship meet, the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team’s Twitter account posted pictures of its eight runners before their workouts wearing shirts of the same color.
That Tuesday, the Clippers wore blue shirts. Two days later, pink was the color of choice, and the following afternoon, they sported black.
At last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL meet, the Clippers were looking to wear gold – the color of the state championship medals and plaque – and ride the momentum from the Class A championship that they won the previous weekend. But no thanks to an unusually warm day that affected almost every runner, as well as some unfortunate luck along the way, Cumberland bused home with silver medals and a runner-up showing that was the team’s highest finish at the state meet since 1983.
Yes, last weekend offered some gorgeous weather, with temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid 70s and a rare opportunity for everybody to comfortably walk around in t-shirts and shorts in November. But for the runners in the boys’ and girls’ races, it was less-than-ideal conditions to put forth an outstanding performance on the state’s biggest stage on Ponaganset High’s legendary 3.1-mile course.
Among the 267 runners who finished both races, only 22 runners – 16 in the boys’ race – managed to clock personal-best times, and 13 were unable to finish their races.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, one of those DNFs was their number five runner from the previous week’s class meet, sophomore Rose Tuomisto, who fell victim to the heat and needed medical attention next to the finish line as her teammates and head coach Marty Crowley somberly gathered around her.
The winner of the girls’ race was Moses Brown superstar Sophia Gorriaran, whose time of 18:18.2 topped the rest of the field by more than 41 seconds, and as expected, East Greenwich’s top two runners, seniors Reese Fahys and Rylie Shunney, placed among the top six finishers.
But Fahys, who sat in second place as she made the turn toward the final 100-yard stretch down the Chieftains’ football field, struggled to reach the finish line and ended up in fifth place with a time of 19:16.6 that was three seconds better than Shunney’s time.
Showing off the “pack mentality” that they have preached throughout the year, the Clippers then took four of the next 10 places and swept the 10th through 12th spots behind sophomore Kiley DeFusco (19:53.1), senior Annie Henderson (19:58.1), and freshman Charlie McCue (20:02.4), who earned Second-Team All-State honors with their performances.
Taking 16th place and Third-Team All-State honors was senior Grace Carr, who was outside the top 20 before she hit the football field, but stepped on the accelerator to pass five runners and clock a time of 20:34.6 that was 0.9 of a second faster than the 17th-place finisher, East Greenwich junior Alicia Chen.
“I didn’t know where everyone else was in the race,” said Carr. “You never know where everyone else is, so you have to focus on yourself when you’re coming in and make sure you’re doing your part. I knew I had that kick in me; I’m a track runner, so I had to use it. Doing my part to help out the team in the end is definitely what I wanted to do there.”
The Clippers then waited for their next runner to cross the finish line and possibly score enough points to win their first state title since 1981. That runner was sophomore Emily Bourke, who finished 47th in a time of 21:49.5, but the Avengers saw juniors Ava Peters take 22nd place and Ella Maybaum place two spots behind her and ended up winning the championship with 67 points, 22 less than Cumberland.
Falling short of the state title was tough to absorb for the Clippers, but Henderson and Carr promised that their team will be looking to finish their outstanding season with a bang when they return to the Chieftains’ course on Saturday for the 7th-annual New England championship meet. The girls’ meet will take place at 12:15 p.m., 45 minutes after the boys’ race.
“This has definitely been one of our best years in a long time,” admitted Henderson, who also saw junior teammate Anna Kalafut take 54th place in a time of 22:09.5. “We’re such a close team, and what we proved today is that we’re a fighting team and we’re not going down without a fight. I think that’s just going to carry onto next week when we come back.”
“We definitely want to have a nice final ride,” noted Carr. “If we can get Rose back up and healthy, we want to have her with us for one last time, and for Annie and I, our last cross country race for high school. We want to finish it with the same girls that we started the season with.”
As for the Cumberland boys’ team, they repeated as the “unofficial public school” state champions by placing third in the team standings. The Clippers, who took second place in last year’s meet, scored 124 points, trailing defending champion Bishop Hendricken’s 46 and La Salle Academy’s 89.
Three Cumberland runners landed Second-Team honors, but two of them sported the Clippers’ colors. Sophomore Sam Henderson took eighth place with a personal-best time of 16:18.4, as he edged the 9th-place finisher, La Salle senior and Cumberland resident Phil Simas, by a half second, and senior Cole McCue placed 12th in 16:31.7. Simas also ended his race with a PR time.
The Clippers’ other five runners were senior Sam Kucal (32nd place, 17:08.0), juniors Nolan Rogalski (37th, 17:15.6), Kaiden Moran (41st, personal-best time of 17:25.1), and Connor Magill (47th, 17:34.6), and senior Anderson Jacinto (54th, 17:51).
Two local runners from the Class C champion St. Raphael Academy boys’ team, which placed fourth in the team standings with 133 points, also turned in excellent races. Cumberland junior Jeremiah Rocha landed Third-Team All-State honors by finishing 19th in a personal-best time of 16:47.1, and Lincoln senior Pedro Mayol took 39th place in 17:24.2.
The Lincoln boys’ team, which also took part in the race, was led by last weekend’s Class B champion, senior Nathan Evans, take 38th place in a time of 17:21.8, and his classmate, Robert Rouleau, finished 61st in 18:02.9. In the girls’ race, junior Sequoia Drolet placed 62nd in 22:30.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.