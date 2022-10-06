CUMBERLAND – Facing a good defensive team in the rain on Tuesday night, the Cumberland High girls’ soccer team seemed to be dismayed at first, but kept pushing and scored all three of its goals in the last 13 minutes of play to shut out Cranston West, 3-0.

The wind was swirling throughout Tucker Field and the light drizzle picked up just after the whistle blew to begin this Division I matchup. Any sort of momentum the Clippers would get in the opening half was taken away by Falcons’ keeper Oceanna Orlandi.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.