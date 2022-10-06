Cumberland High senior Mackenzie Lavallee, left, heads the ball away from Cranston West junior Gabriella DiFilippo on Tuesday night in their Division I matchup at Tucker Field. The Clippers, who shut out the Falcons, 3-0, to raise their record to 6-2, will visit East Providence tonight.
Cumberland High senior Mackenzie Lavallee, left, heads the ball away from Cranston West junior Gabriella DiFilippo on Tuesday night in their Division I matchup at Tucker Field. The Clippers, who shut out the Falcons, 3-0, to raise their record to 6-2, will visit East Providence tonight.
CUMBERLAND – Facing a good defensive team in the rain on Tuesday night, the Cumberland High girls’ soccer team seemed to be dismayed at first, but kept pushing and scored all three of its goals in the last 13 minutes of play to shut out Cranston West, 3-0.
The wind was swirling throughout Tucker Field and the light drizzle picked up just after the whistle blew to begin this Division I matchup. Any sort of momentum the Clippers would get in the opening half was taken away by Falcons’ keeper Oceanna Orlandi.
“Cranston West graduated basically a whole starting lineup,” Cumberland head coach John Hoxsie noted. “(Head coach) Jeremy (Sherer) has done a fantastic job with them, playing super defensive. They have a lot of ties and beat some good teams, so we knew coming in that they were going to be defensive, and it was going to be frustrating to score.”
Add in the weather and finding the back of the net got that much harder. The game remained scoreless tie to start the second half, as the rain continued to pick up. It took the Clippers some time to finally clear the ball from their zone, and they almost netted a goal, but were called offsides.
“We made a switch with 20 minutes left, where we went four high to spread out their back line, and it worked for us,” Hoxsie said.
The Falcons got close to scoring, as the ball sailed past keeper Catalina Gomez-Velez. A Cumberland defender headed it, but right at a Cranston West player who shot the ball, only to direct it over the net. After an injury timeout, the Clippers regained control, as did Gomez-Velez, who stopped six shots for the shutout.
“Cat has been playing very good,” Hoxsie added. “She’s a first-year varsity player, but she’s been doing a great job and has kept us in every game. I have nothing but good things to say about Cat.”
With 12:30 to play, the Clippers finally got on the board on sophomore Emma Kucal’s team-leading 10th goal of the season. Her classmate, Sofia Torres, nicely set up Kucal, who fired a shot past the dive of Orlandi.
Goals two and three for the Clippers came with under two minutes to play. Junior Nicole Calle put in the second goal, her sixth of the year, for the 2-0 lead, and Kucal fed junior Ines Oliveira for the final goal.
As for the player of the game for Cumberland, it was junior Jenna Gervais.
“We give a game ball for every game and today was Jenna,” Hoxsie remarked. “She’s our center back and she has done a great job all season, especially moving to a three-back in the second half. She’s very smart, doesn’t make mistakes, or put herself in bad positions. She’s just a very reliable and consistent player back there.”
The Clippers were coming off a 2-1 victory over South Kingstown last Saturday morning at the Curtis Corner Middle School complex, as Kucal and Calle provided the scoring off passes from junior Olivia Costa.
The Clippers are now midway through their Division I-B schedule and sit in third place at 6-2, with first-place Mount Hope only two points ahead of them at 6-1-2 and second-place North Kingstown one point ahead at 6-1-1. The top two teams in Division I-A are Pilgrim (4-1-3) and La Salle Academy (4-3-2).
“I think this season is pretty wide open,” Hoxsie added. “There’s a lot of teams out there and we’re towards the top. And I think every game is going to be tough. We have a couple of injuries right now and need to fill some holes. It’s basically next girl up and we’ve had some girls step up already.”
The Clippers will play at East Providence tonight at 6:30 p.m. and then take on North Kingstown for a second time next Wednesday night on the Skippers’ field. They defeated N.K., 3-1, to open up the season.
“We’re just trucking along,” Hoxsie said. “Hopefully, we can keep playing well and play well into the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.