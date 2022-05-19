GLOCESTER – For the third season in a row, the Cumberland High girls’ outdoor track and field team won the Northern Division championship meet, doing so with an outstanding performance on Sunday at Ponaganset High. And as they did 11 months ago, the Clippers amassed over 200 points to more than double the total of the runner-up school, Smithfield.
Cumberland, which scored 212 points to top the Sentinels’ 101, received contributions up and down its roster, but none was bigger than the one turned in by senior Alia Nigri, who produced 32 points by shining in the hurdling and jumping events.
Nigri captured the 300-meter hurdles in 50.45 seconds and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.27, and she also took second place in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 8½ inches and finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16-2¾.
Junior Brianna Landry also had an excellent meet in the jumping events, as she scored 24 points by winning the triple jump (34-2½), taking second place in the long jump (16-5), and finishing third in the high jump (4-7).
Leading the Clippers in the throwing department was junior Alyssa Yankee, who produced 23 points by capturing the shot put (33-7) and discus (111-6) and tying for fourth place in the hammer.
On the oval, junior Grace Carr captured the 1,500 in a meet-record time of 4:50.49 that shattered the old mark set last season by her former teammate, Olivia Belt, by 7.39 seconds.
In the relay events, the 4x100 squad of senior Eden Gutierrez, sophomores Grace Bleyer and Jordan Nicolace, and Landry broke a meet record with its winning time of 52.29 seconds, and the 4x400 team of seniors Katie Blais and Amanda Santos, sophomore Julia Laverty, and freshman Catalina Gomez-Valez took first in 4:28.87.
Scoring 14 points each were senior middle distance runner Ally Jakubiak, who placed second in the 800 in 2:28.48 and third in the 3,000 in 11:56.63, and Gutierrez, who took second in the 100-meter dash in 13.09 seconds and third in the 200 in 27.09.
Also taking second places were junior Morgan Champi in the hammer (130-9), sophomore Summer Sartini in the 1,500 (5:15.90), Blais in the 400 (1:04.86), and Gomez-Valez in the 300-meter hurdles (51.99 seconds).
Lincoln’s top athlete in the girls’ meet was junior Jillian Leahy, who won the hammer with a throw of 143-8, and Blackstone Valley Prep senior Lucy Noris also seized the 3,000 in a time of 10:56.45 that outdistanced the rest of the field by more than 30 seconds.
In the boys’ meet, Smithfield repeated as the meet’s champion with 153 points, but not far behind the Sentinels in the standings were the Clippers (142) and Lions (108).
The Clippers scored 37 points in the sprinting events, as senior Mikel Lacroix won the 100-meter dash (11.24 seconds) and took second in the 200 (23.21), and his classmate, Cam Pedro, placed second in the 100 (11.38) and third in the 200 (23.82).
In the distance events, junior Cole McCue won the 3,000 in a meet-record time of 9:08.98, and finishing second were sophomore Jeremiah Rocha (1,500, 4:17.97) and senior Matt Picchioni (3,000, 9:13.28).
Like the girls’ team, the Clippers also won multiple relay events. The 4x100 team of junior Lucas Ribeiro, freshman Evan Spencer, Pedro, and Lacroix won its race in a meet-record 45.2 seconds, and the 4x400 squad of seniors Nick Zerva and John Walker, junior Wheaton Harvey, and freshman Ryan Phelan posted a winning time of 3:45.23.
Senior Alex DeStefano also ruled the pole vault with a leap of 12-6 that topped the runner-up finisher by four feet.
Lincoln received 28 points from senior thrower Ryan McPeak, who placed second in the shot put (47-2), discus (161 feet), and javelin (152-1) and finished fourth in the hammer (162-7). Junior Christian Toro also finished in the top five in those events and ended up with 22 points, as he took second place in the hammer (188-3), third in the discus (135-3) and shot put (41-10¾), and fifth in the javelin.
The Lions also saw senior Aiden Fletcher take first place in the 400 (51.19 seconds), and his classmate, Dylan Degennaro, finish second in the pole vault (8-6).
The RIIL Class Championships are scheduled for Saturday, and while Cumberland will compete in the Class A meet in Coventry, Lincoln will take part in the Class B meet in West Warwick and Noris will run in the Class C meet at Exeter/West Greenwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.