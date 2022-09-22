CUMBERLAND – A young Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team gave an experienced Cumberland High squad a run for its money last Thursday night in the two teams’ first Division II match against each other in nine seasons.
But the Clippers, who are back in D-II after spending the last eight years in the state’s top division, managed to pull out a 3-1 win at the Wellness Center, as Cumberland took the close match by scores of 26-24, 20-25, 25-12 and 28-26.
That victory, as well as a four-set win over East Providence on Monday night, improved the Clippers’ record to 4-0. Monday’s match was also a competitive one, especially in the first and third sets, but Cumberland bused home with a 26-24, 20-25, 31-29, 25-20 victory.
“I think one of the things that I’ve noticed this year is that we find ways to be more tough and resilient in those (tight) situations,” Cumberland head coach David DeJesus said. “We don’t get ourselves too worked up; we kind of compose ourselves and get ourselves back into it. We didn’t play our strongest (last Thursday night), but we found ways to get to the right spots and makes the plays we needed.”
The Lions, who dipped to 1-3 on Monday night by suffering a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 defeat at home to Exeter/West Greenwich, were locked in a close battle with the Clippers at the start of the first set. They held an 18-14 lead before Cumberland crept back into the game and tied the score at 21-21.
Lincoln then came back to claim a 24-23 lead with set point in view, but that’s when the Clippers buckled down. Senior Lily Iwuc had an imperative block to tie the score, and junior libero Brennah Abilheira-Cargill, who contributed 35 digs in the match, served Cumberland to its two-point win.
In the second set, the Lions snapped a 5-5 tie with four straight points and never looked back in tying the match at 1-1. The Clippers then dominated the third set, but in the fourth, the Lions grabbed a quick 10-3 lead, only to not close out that set, as Cumberland came back to win another two-point nailbiter.
“I’m incredibly proud of how we played tonight,” Lincoln head coach Lyndsey Sweeney added. “We have a really young team, and we’re definitely in a rebuilding year. We graduated eight seniors, but we have a lot of sophomores who worked really hard in the offseason, played club (volleyball), and are here to play.”
“I think we have a lot to learn, and a lot of the girls haven’t played together too long,” Sweeney continued. “I think that once we get a little more experience and practices under our belt, we’re going to be a team to contend.”
As for defeating a neighboring rival that his program hadn’t seen since 2013, “it’s good when you have the rivalry and the fans cheering,” said DeJesus. “That’s the part I love. I love that energy and that atmosphere, and to get that win, it’s a little extra special.”
DeJesus said that when he took over the program in 2018, he had an inexperienced team, but now the players are seasoned “and they’re really stepping it up and playing year-round,” he added. “And the addition of Jenna Knight as my assistant coach has been a huge lift for our team.”
The Clippers received an excellent match from their senior setter, Sammy Murphy, who had 37 assists, 12 digs, and six aces. Junior Hailey Kuncz added 11 kills, and her classmate, Lindsay Molis, also delivered 10 kills.
DeJesus also praised Murphy, who “has been doing great running the offense for us,” Abilheira-Cargill, and his middle hitters, junior Grace Iannuzzi and Iwuc, who “have been very strong and doing a lot of good stuff.”
Playing well for the Lions were junior outside hitter Casey Weaver, who had 12 kills and five blocks, and their youngest player, freshman libero Kimberly Hickey, who ended the match with 26 digs.
“Casey has been passing for us this year, which has been a huge change from last year, when she was just playing front row,” said Sweeney. “We have a new setter, (sophomore) Ameena Sarr, who’s coming up from JV, and Kimberly has come on really strong for us this year. She’s always getting us aces and she’s been a force for us. I can’t wait to see what she does in her career here.”
Sophomore Amber Dunn, who had nine digs, “really stepped up for us,” continued Sweeney, and senior middle hitter Giuliana Maselli, who added five blocks, two kills, and two aces, “had the game of her life. She really worked hard tonight, because height-wise, Cumberland’s middles are a lot taller than us. She really persevered and found ways to get around the height difference.”
The Clippers, who along with E.P., are down from D-I, are part of a new 16-team division that includes defending D-II champion Rogers; nearby North Smithfield, Ponaganset, St. Raphael Academy, and Johnston; Barrington, Burrillville, Chariho, EWG, Mount Hope, and Pilgrim; and Middletown and Westerly, which are both up from D-III.
On Wednesday night, the Clippers hosted Pilgrim and the Lions went to North Smithfield. Both teams aren’t back in action until next Tuesday night: Cumberland will visit Ponaganset and Lincoln will host Westerly.
