CUMBERLAND – A young Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team gave an experienced Cumberland High squad a run for its money last Thursday night in the two teams’ first Division II match against each other in nine seasons.

But the Clippers, who are back in D-II after spending the last eight years in the state’s top division, managed to pull out a 3-1 win at the Wellness Center, as Cumberland took the close match by scores of 26-24, 20-25, 25-12 and 28-26.

