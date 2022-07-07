CUMBERLAND – Cumberland resident and two-time RIIL individual golf champion Max Jackson enjoyed an eventful week that not only saw him qualify for the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on Monday, June 27, but also tie for fourth place at the two-day World Series of Junior Golf that concluded last Friday at Triggs Memorial Golf Course.
The highlight of the week came at The Club at River Oaks in Sherman, Conn., as Jackson earned co-medalist honors in the Junior Amateur qualifier. He shared first place with Ian Davis, a resident of Orlando, Fla., by shooting a two-under 70.
Jackson ended the first nine holes with a one-over 37, but birdied four of his last eight holes and shot par on the last two to climb into a tie for first.
The national championship event will take place at the end of the month at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore., as 264 golfers will comprise the starting field and vie for the coveted title.
At the World Series of Junior Golf, the La Salle Academy junior-to-be carded a 1-under 143. The winner was Clemson University-bound Alex Landry of Andover, Mass., who shot a 10-under 134.
Before heading to Oregon, Jackson is expected to play in next week’s R.I. Amateur Championship at the Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club in Middletown.
