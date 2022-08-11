WESTERLY – Cumberland native and La Salle Academy junior-to-be Max Jackson repeated as the champion of the RIGA’s 103rd Junior Amateurs last Friday afternoon at Winnapaug Country Club by defeating Barrington High senior-to-be Cole Vieira in the finals, 5 & 3.
Jackson, who is also the two-time RIIL state champion, became the first player to win back-to-back titles in five years. He had topped Wakefield’s Rocco Biafore in the semifinals, 3 & 1, East Providence’s Michael Wetmore in the quarterfinals, 4 & 2, and Burrillville’s Cameron Desante in the Round of 16, 4 & 3.
In the qualifying round, Jackson was the medalist with a six-under 66.
In the Boys’ First Division, Lincoln’s Joey Iaciofano captured the championship by producing a 3 & 2 victory over Bristol’s Joseph Earley.
Iaciofano, who last month, became the youngest player to qualify for the RIGA Amateurs, also posted 2 & 1 victories in the quarterfinals over North Kingstown’s Will Owens and semifinals over East Greenwich’s Ryan Marcantonio. In the Round of 16, Iaciofano also defeated East Providence’s Richard Cavanaugh, 3 & 2.
Also playing in the Boys’ First Division was Cumberland High senior-to-be Jonny Walsh, who won his Round of 16 match against Adam Gorman of Swansea, Mass., 3 & 2, but suffered a 3 & 2 loss in the quarterfinals.
