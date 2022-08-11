WESTERLY – Cumberland native and La Salle Academy junior-to-be Max Jackson repeated as the champion of the RIGA’s 103rd Junior Amateurs last Friday afternoon at Winnapaug Country Club by defeating Barrington High senior-to-be Cole Vieira in the finals, 5 & 3.

Jackson, who is also the two-time RIIL state champion, became the first player to win back-to-back titles in five years. He had topped Wakefield’s Rocco Biafore in the semifinals, 3 & 1, East Providence’s Michael Wetmore in the quarterfinals, 4 & 2, and Burrillville’s Cameron Desante in the Round of 16, 4 & 3.

